Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman, 45, missing from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a woman missing from Dublin.

Bernadette Connolly, 45, has been missing from the Swords area since Friday, January 7.

She was last seen in the Donabate area.

Bernadette is described as being 5’6” in height, with a slim build. She has hazel eyes and long black hair.

She is thought to be wearing a black woolly hat with a black bobble, black handbag, black trainers with white soles, black leggings and a black puffer jacket.

Gardaí and Bernadette’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Bernadette’s whereabouts are asked to contact Swords Garda Station 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.