'We’re just standing in solidarity' vigil for Alanna Quinn Idris hears

Hundreds of locals were in attendance as a vigil took place this morning to show support for the victims of an assault that took place in west Dublin last week.

Bearing placards with the words “solidarity” and “support the families” and wearing green ribbons on their arms, people lined both sides of the road outside Ballyfermot Civic Centre just after 11am.

The vigil was organised in the wake of last week’s attack, which left Alanna Quinn Idris, 17, with serious injuries and a male friend also injured.

Alanna was hospitalised for a number of days and is expected to be seen by doctors again next week in relation to her eye, which the family fear she may lose sight in.

The incident sparked outrage locally as well as support and sympathy for the family.

Alanna Quinn Idris sustained serious injury to her eye in the assault. Credit: alannaquinn_idris, Instagram

At today’s vigil, local representatives and community activists said that the event was about bringing the community together in the wake and showing their solidarity with the families involved.

“It’s important for us all to be here today as a community to show that violence is not okay for anybody regardless of your gender or age,” Lydia Marshall, a local who is a youth justice worker.

“Ballyfermot is a really good community. Showing up with no political banners, or anything like that, everyone’s leaving all that behind and we’re just showing up as human beings and standing in solidarity after the incident that happened last week.”

Really great turnout for the vigil today pic.twitter.com/E0BUg78EfA — Sean Murray (@SeanMJourno) January 8, 2022

'We want our streets to be safe'

Solidarity-PBP TD Bríd Smith said: “It is important that everybody feels [that they’re] not alone. And that this is a good community, a positive community, it's very united. And, you know, the best foot forward from here on in.

“And I think it's really important for Alanna’s family that this show of solidarity and strength is coming from the bottom up, we’ve got everybody who’s anybody involved today.”

Those who addressed the crowd included local youth worker Brendan Cummins, parish priest Father Michael Murtagh and local Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan.

Mr Doolan said that event was about two things: support for both families in the journeys they face, and a message to the young people of Ballyfermot that they are valued and supported.

“This was organised last minute, and we wanted the community to come together and create a positive space for families and for our young people,” he said.

Event is winding down now. Organisers hailing high turnout and saying it’s an expression of the goodness in the community. pic.twitter.com/rbf99cJ5MT — Sean Murray (@SeanMJourno) January 8, 2022

Mr Cummins said: “An incident like this affects not just the families but the whole community.

He said the support given to the family is the “Ballyfermot we know”.

Father Michael said that today’s gathering was a “powerful message”.

“Young and old, we want our streets to be safe,” he said.

Local Green Party TD Patrick Costello said he also came out to show solidarity, and both he and Ms Smith said greater supports are needed in the area.

“We need a massive investment in youth services,” he said. We need to be looking at wider social supports, wider community supports as well as looking at greater levels of policing, and more community policing.

“People don’t want to see this happening again.”