Gardaí concerned for 13-year-old girl missing for over a week

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in locating a missing Dublin teenager.

Nikita Twomey, 13, has been missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since 30 December.

She was last seen on Thursday afternoon at around 2pm when she left Clondalkin.

Nikita is known to frequent Dublin city centre.

The teen is described as being 5'3" and of slim build with red shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Nikita was wearing a black North Face jacket, a green hoodie, beige tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Gardaí are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.