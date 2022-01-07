Gardaí concerned for 13-year-old girl missing for over a week

Gardaí concerned for 13-year-old girl missing for over a week

Have you seen Nikita Twomey? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 21:58
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in locating a missing Dublin teenager.

Nikita Twomey, 13, has been missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since 30 December.

She was last seen on Thursday afternoon at around 2pm when she left Clondalkin.

Nikita is known to frequent Dublin city centre.

The teen is described as being 5'3" and of slim build with red shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Nikita was wearing a black North Face jacket, a green hoodie, beige tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Gardaí are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Number in emergency accommodation passes 9,000 amid rising Covid fears Number in emergency accommodation passes 9,000 amid rising Covid fears
People asked to wear green to support assault victim Alanna Quinn Idris at vigil People asked to wear green to support assault victim Alanna Quinn Idris at vigil
Aoife Beary Funeral Aoife Beary 'embraced life' after surviving Berkeley Balcony collapse, mourners told
Missing people
CC MICHEAL MARTIN

Hospitality sector demands clarity on booster requirement

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices