Parents urged to get their children vaccinated as all 5-11s become eligible

Parents have been urged by the head of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) to get their young children vaccinated, as the benefits “far outweigh” the risks.

The call comes as vaccinations expand to all children aged between five and 11 from tomorrow.

Professor Karina Butler, also a paediatric consultant with CHI at Crumlin Hospital, said she understands many parents and guardians have “genuine questions and concerns” around vaccinations.

“The potential benefits of vaccination are most obvious for children with underlying conditions, and, as such, Niac have recommended that this group be prioritised for vaccination,” she said.

Prof Butler said Niac assessed the evidence around the risks Covid-19 can pose for some children as well as the “significant negative impact” on all children’s lives of the pandemic.

I urge all parents and guardians to encourage their children to receive their Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to them,” she said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan also supported the vaccination drive, and said the choice is a matter between parents and their children to discuss.

“While we know that most children in the 5-11 age group will experience a very mild form of this disease, for a small few, they may become severely ill,” he said.

He urged parents to read the vaccine information on the HSE website, and to talk with their family doctor or hospital clinician if they have any further questions.

This follows days of confusion and distress for parents of high-risk children who registered their child starting from December 27, but many of whom are only receiving appointment dates now. They were dismayed to see children who are not in at-risk groups, who registered later, receiving appointments and, in some cases, vaccines this week.

The vaccine programme was slated to start with high-risk children and only then move to all children in this age group from tomorrow.

Paul Reid, CEO, HSE speaking at a press briefing at Dr Steevens’ Hospital. Picture: Leah Farrell/Photocall Ireland

HSE chief executive Paul Reid yesterday apologised to the families and said the problem is being addressed. He said some not-at-risk children were scheduled ahead of high-risk children in error.

However, this afternoon, Samantha Kenny, whose daughter Ava was delayed receiving her appointment and whose case was highlighted in the Irish Examiner, said she was still receiving messages from parents without an appointment.

In Cork, children’s vaccines are being given at a separate vaccination centre on North Main St, while in other Munster counties appointments are mainly available through mass vaccination centres.