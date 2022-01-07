Hospitality sector demands clarity on booster requirement

The hospitality sector has hit out at the "confused" Government messaging around whether boosters will be required to enter pubs and restaurants.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin this week said boosters will eventually be required for hospitality.

“In the fullness of time, yes, I think, but not shorter than that,” Mr Martin said.

The HSE are now working on including the booster within the vaccine record and cert.”

Mr Martin added that the Government would have to make a decision in terms of the exact policy, but said: "it is very clear to us that the benefits of the booster are very significant right now in preventing infection, but above all, in preventing severe illness from Omicron".

However, a statement from the Department of Health later claimed that adding boosters for the purposes of indoor dining is "not currently planned by the Government".

Adrian Cummins, CEO of The Restaurants Association of Ireland. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Adrian Cummins, CEO of Restaurants Association of Ireland said businesses need a clear timeline around any updates that may be made to the Covid cert system to include boosters, and called on the Government to provide immediate clarity.

"The Government needs to clarify now, because I'm confused with regard to it," said Mr Cummins.

"Is it going to be a requirement that you must have a booster on your Covid cert getting into hospitality? At what stage is this going to come into play, or will your two jabs be sufficient?"

He said the Covid pass system would work on the same basis as now if boosters are added to it, but customers and businesses need to be informed of any changes in advance.

"When they developed the Covid pass, and I was part of that process last year, I spoke to the technicians on a conference call with them over the five days that it was being developed," he said.

"They showed a situation of having a PCR test integrated into it, so the boosters should be no problem to have integrated into it as well.

"When we scan the Covid pass coming in, which we do scan the Covid pass coming in, it will go green, or it will go red, and that's all we want to know."

A spokesperson for Health Minister Stephen Donnelly later stated that while there are no plans to add boosters as a requirement to enter pubs and restaurants in the immediate term, all Covid measures are subject to constant review.

There are no plans at present, but obviously things can change," he said.

The spokesperson added that "no firm decision" has been made "one way or the other", but it is expected that the introduction of booster certs for admission to hospitality will be discussed by Government over the coming weeks and months.

Nphet advice could also feed into any discussions, the spokesperson said.