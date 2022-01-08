Number of detections for driving after taking cocaine almost trebles

The number of people caught driving after taking cocaine has almost trebled in the last two years, figures show.

The official agency tasked with conducting tests also said that half of the drivers whose blood was examined for alcohol were three times over the legal limit for experienced drivers.

The Medical Bureau of Road Safety said demand for its services increased "substantially" in 2020 and into 2021 — which was “challenging” its resources.

The bureau’s annual report for 2020 shows that alcohol analysis of blood and urine samples taken from drivers rose by 23% in 2020.

There was a 39% increase in 2020 in drug toxicology analysis — which can check for the presence of cannabis, cocaine, benzodiazepines (tranquilisers), opiates, and amphetamines.

The bureau's figures show:

Total number of tests detecting drugs almost doubled, from 2,649 in 2018 to 5,281 in 2020;

Tests detecting cocaine almost trebled, from 535 in 2018 to 1,494 in 2020;

Cannabis was present in 2,606 cases in 2020, compared to 1,034 in 2018;

Opiates/Methadone was found in 453 cases in 2020, compared to 260 in 2018;

Benzodiazepines were present in 535 cases in 2020, compared to 468 in 2018 (but benzodiazepines were not tested in April-May 2020 for where another drug was present);

Amphetamines were found in 193 cases in 2020, compared to 82 in 2018.

"The steady year-on-year increase in the number of detections for cocaine … is notable and is clearly out of step with the trends for the other drugs,” said the report.

It also reveals that three quarters of drivers tested for alcohol were two times over the legal limit (50mg/100 for experienced drivers) and that half were three times over.

Three out of 10 had taken four times (more than 200mg) the legal limit.

In his foreword, bureau director Professor Denis A Cusack said that despite the severe restrictions on movement, particularly in the first national lockdown between March and June 2020, resulting in a 70% reduction in traffic, there was an increase of 23% in the number of blood and urine samples received by the bureau.