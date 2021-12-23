One in seven roadside drug tests returns positive, says Limerick garda

Drug-driving is becoming a huge concern for gardaí as the number of people detected for it continues to grow.

Limerick’s road policing unit has noted its prevalence among drivers in the 18-29 age cohort, with one in seven motorists failing roadside tests for narcotics in their system.

Inspector Padraig Sutton has notified members of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee of gardaí’s concerns about drug-driving.

He said that about one in every 130 roadside tests returns a positive for the presence of alcohol.

“In recent times, we have seen how drug-driving has really increased," he said.

On average, one in every seven of our oral fluid swabs returns positive for a drug.”

Roadside tests are carried out with a device that analyses saliva for the presence of opiates, cocaine, benzodiazepines, or cannabis.

The annual Christmas and new year road safety campaign is underway and will run until January 9.

Inspector Sutton said: “In days gone by, our Christmas campaign was very much focused on alcohol.

Now drink- and drug-driving are almost on a par. Drugs are even beginning to overtake alcohol.”

He noted that the majority of drug drivers are male — at 94% of such offenders in the Limerick division.

“It is a huge concern for us,” he said.

He said drug-driving knows no boundaries, as it is an urban and rural issue, with detections made not just in city areas but also on rural roads.

Limerick’s Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said the presence of drugs in one in seven roadside tests is a huge worry.

“You don’t have to wait very long at any checkpoint before you have a drug-driver come along,” he said.

He pointed out that people who use drugs casually at the weekend and who would not see themselves as regular or problem users get into their car and take a huge risk of driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

According to gardaí, polydrug use is a huge concern for roads policing units, as there have been incidents where drivers have been detected driving under the influence of a number of drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, and heroin.

The Road Traffic Act 2016 gave gardaí stronger powers on the roadside, allowing them to require a driver to provide a sample of oral fluid. Previously, a driver could only be required to provide a sample of their breath for the purpose of testing for alcohol.

Drivers convicted of drug-driving face a minimum of a one-year disqualification, although the judge has the discretion to disqualify the driver for a longer period if the facts of the case merit it.

A fine of up to €5,000 can be imposed, as can a period of imprisonment of up to six months.

In recent days, the latest crime statistics released by the Central Statistics Office showed an increase in drug-driving.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Justice Minister Helen McEntee urged people considering drug-driving not to do so over the festive period “as it can lead to real tragedy at what should be a special time of year”.

In mid-December, the Road Safety Strategy 2021 – 2030 was published. Among its aims for the first strand of the strategy between now and 2024 is to legislate for increased sanctions for polydrug and drug and alcohol use while driving by the end of 2024.

The strategy also commits to procuring an improved preliminary drug testing system for use by gardaí by the end of 2022.