An Post warns of 'strain' on resources due to 'significant increase in Covid-19 related absence'

An Post said that the absences are “placing a temporary strain” on resources and this may impact regular service delivery levels.

Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 09:42
Steve Neville

An Post has warned that some post offices may have to close temporarily due to “a significant increase in Covid-19 related absence”.

It said that the absences are “placing a temporary strain” on resources and this may impact regular service delivery levels.

Customers have been advised that where a post office has to temporarily close, social welfare benefit payments will be transferred to a neighbouring office.

Cases of Covid-19 have been rising in recent weeks to record levels, with the HSE’s Dr Colm Henry saying 25% of the Covid cases in 2021 were between Christmas and New Year.

An Post has said that contingency plans are in place and staff “are working hard to minimise the impact on customers”.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this situation may cause. The Health & Safety of our Staff and Customers is our priority,” said a statement.

The health service has also been hit with significant staff shortages due to Covid.

Dr Henry said earlier today that without the derogation allowing asymptomatic staff who are close contacts to return to work, it “would be in serious trouble.” 

Latest figures from December 31 showed that 8,000 health services staff were not at work because they had either tested positive for Covid or were a close contact.

However, the HSE’s chief operating officer, Anne O’Connor, said that the figure was more likely to be 14,000 to 15,000.

<p>25% of the Covid cases in 2021 were between Christmas and New Year.</p>

Covid causing 'unprecedented' disruption in health service

