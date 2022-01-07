Women more affected by climate decisions but less involved 

Women are far less involved in decision-making around environmental policy throughout the EU, despite being disproportionately affected by the changes that are being brought in during the so-called 'just transition'.

That is one of the findings of major new research by EU institutions mapping the socioeconomic impacts of sustainable development, as the climate crisis brings waves of new green policy into sharp focus.

The EU is embarking on what is called the Green Deal — aggressively cutting emissions across the bloc in the face of the climate crisis.

Just transition is the term used to describe making sure employment opportunities and societal benefits are present for those who may live and work in communities tied to legacy energy industries, such as coal mining or peat extraction.

It also refers to keeping costs down for those affected by fuel poverty as homes move from legacy fossil fuel-powered homes to more sustainable forms of heating, such as heat pumps.

While the benefits in terms of the long-term costs of retrofitting homes compared to the cost of traditional forms of heating, the initial costs in installation can be very significant.

Fuel poverty

Fuel poverty is described as spending at least 10% of a household income on keeping a home warm.

The European Union Agencies Network on Scientific Advice (EU-ANSA), analysed the socioeconomic effects of sustainable development, saying "it became clear that there is a need for more data and information on just transition".

In the EU-ANSA analysis, the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) found that women remain underrepresented in environmental policymaking, planning, and implementation.

"They are also substantially underrepresented in key sectors such as energy, transport, water and waste, and agriculture, forestry and fishery," it said.

The low level of gender diversity in the energy sector is considered to affect innovation and restrict efforts to address climate change.

This is despite women being more adversely impacted by climate change on the whole, the agency said.

"All aspects of climate change, responses to climate change, and environmental policy affect women and men differently, also depending on their age, income, education, household composition, etc.

"People most vulnerable to the consequences of climate change tend often to be women because of their persisting unequal position in society.

"For instance, energy poverty disproportionately affects single women — especially older women with low pensions — and single mothers, and can be aggravated by climate policy interventions," EIGE said.

Socioeconomic impacts

EU-ANSA in its executive summary said that "member states designing climate policies should consider potential socioeconomic impacts".

It added that an agreed definition of just transition and its measurement could be an important step towards an assessment of policies.

National experiences in drawing up and implementing climate policies, good example cases in just transitions and data analyses at national level are key, it said.

"They provide valuable information to all member states as well as EU institutions designing relevant actions.

"Such input provided through the EU-ANSA members can facilitate the work of the policymakers, as it is a rich source of knowledge."