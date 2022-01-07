Family pay tribute to Berkeley balcony collapse survivor Aoife Beary ahead of funeral

The family of Aoife Beary have spoken of their pride and have paid tribute to her ability to "meet each challenge with determination despite her life not being easy" ahead of her funeral Mass.

Ms Beary, 27, passed away on New Year’s Day at Beaumont Hospital after suffering a stroke three days earlier.

She was one of the survivors of the Berkeley balcony collapse tragedy which claimed the lives of six of her friends in the US in 2015.

On June 16, 2015, Irish students celebrating Ms Beary's 21st birthday in Berkeley, California were standing on a balcony when it disintegrated beneath their feet, dropping them from the fourth floor to the pavement below.

Ms Beary was one of seven injured, with students Olivia Burke, Eoghan Culligan, Ashley Donohue, Lorcán Miller, Niccolai Schuster, and Eimear Walsh all losing their lives in the incident.

Family statement: "Aoife's enduring ability to meet each challenge with determination, drive, resilience, and tenacity was a continuous source of inspiration and pride to us all".

Ms Beary, who was awarded a BSc in Pharmacology from UCD in 2016, had been recently studying Occupational Therapy in the UK at Oxford Brookes University.

Her funeral Mass will be held at 10am in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock followed by cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Her parents Mike and Angela, sister Anna and brother Tim, in a statement made through the law firm which represented all of the victims, said: “Aoife's enduring ability to meet each challenge with determination, drive, resilience, and tenacity was a continuous source of inspiration and pride to us all.”

They revealed that her life had “not been easy” since the events of June 2015 which forced her to “reframe” her life and expectations continuously.

The statement continued: “Unknown to many, Aoife's life since 2015 was not easy. A series of subsequent health-related complications as a direct result of the accident required her to repeatedly re-frame her expectations and to make ever more painful compromises with her ambitions for her future.”

"On the occasion of Aoife's death, we would like to take the opportunity to express our sadness at the loss of our darling daughter and to publicly reiterate our heartfelt thanks to all who supported Aoife and her family in the aftermath of the tragic events that happened at Library Gardens on the night of June 16, 2015.”

They explained that their thoughts are never far from the families of the other victims who lost their lives in the accident.

“We are especially mindful of the other victims of the Berkeley tragedy, not least the families of Aoife's friends who lost their lives that night when the 4th-floor balcony failed without warning.

“Our thoughts today are with all those who loved and cared for Aoife, our wider family and her many friends in Ireland and Oxford,” they said.

A memorial for Aoife Beary in Berkeley.

“To the Irish Diaspora and many Californians, too numerous to mention, who gave so much support to Aoife and her family in 2015 – we are forever grateful.

“Our darling daughter Aoife's fight is over. May she finally rest in peace.”

The Beary family have said that they will not be making any further comments. An open church vigil was held last night in Foxrock Church. Her remains were reposed at Massey Bros Funeral home in her native Blackrock.

A small memorial has been created since Ms Beary passed away in front of the former Library Gardens apartment building now known as K Street Flats.

A spokesperson for Oxford Brookes University, where Ms Beary had been studying, said: “The University extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Aoife Beary, who passed away on the 1st of January.

“Aoife was studying Occupational Therapy and was a diligent and popular student. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and everyone affected by this sad news”.

Despite her multiple injuries, Ms Beary campaigned alongside Ashley Donohue's family to force building companies to release public safety records and report any work-related crimes or settlements to California’s building regulator.

She testified before the California state legislature in 2016 saying: “Now my birthday will always be their anniversary.”

At an emotional hearing in August 2016, Ms Beary told US politicians: “Some of my injuries will be with me for the rest of my life”.