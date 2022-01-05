'Operation Transformation' criticised for focusing on body weight and shape

Operation Transformation creates a community-sanctioned dieting culture at a time when eating disorder admissions to hospital are increasing.

That is according to Bodywhys, the eating disorder association of Ireland, which has contacted the producers of the popular show after receiving complaints.

Operation Transformation returns to RTÉ 1 tonight with five new leaders for the eight-week programme.

In a statement, Bodywhys said: “Many of our service users have highlighted that the show has been and continues to be triggering for them, causes them distress, and impacts negatively on their mental health.

"This is, in particular, for those who have or live with a person with an eating disorder, or those experiencing disordered eating.

"Although the show has a positive objective intending to bring focus to health and wellbeing, the considerable emphasis on dieting, body weight, and shape and the way these are measured, collectively counted and presented, create a community sanctioned dieting culture that research shows does little to achieve long-lasting weight loss or health promotion.”

The organisation said that that hospital admissions for young people with eating disorders have risen by 66%, and by 32% amongst adults.

It added: “We have contacted the producers of the show to request that they consider a more inclusive approach, signpost to support services, and add disclaimers around the content.

Anecdotally, we have heard that when the show is broadcast, a wave of pressure and conversations about food, calories, eating behaviours, and exercising emerges in homes, workplaces, and communities, where health messages become conflated with discipline and a numbers game that is unhelpful at least and damaging at worst.

Eating disorder survivor Daniel O’Boyle from Mayo featured on a recent documentary about eating disorders in men.

He said that there are positive aspects to Operation Transformation including a sense of community and encouraging movement.

But he said: “Weight is such a random measurement. Weight fluctuates daily. It is so important that we focus on habits that we build around food and around exercise which are so vital, and more vital than anything like a weighing scales could indicate.”

He added: “There are so many people in this country right now who think they are not worth anything because of their weight.”

A spokesman for RTÉ said Operation Transformation has evolved considerably to encompass a more holistic approach to adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle as well as losing weight."

He added: “In this year's series, for example, the weekly check-in [the part of the show where the leaders meet the experts] incorporates an overall health check looking at a range of health indicators including blood pressure, cholesterol, hydration, sleep quality, and psychological wellbeing. Weekly targets for the leaders will now be set in a variety of areas.

"This further demonstrates the holistic nature of the series and all the areas of support and advice our health experts give to our leaders throughout.”

He said research was commissioned in 2021 by Healthy Ireland, which found that 74% of the programme’s viewers said they had made one or more positive lifestyle changes as a result of watching the show, including 41% being more active, 33% eating healthier food, and 23% looking after their mental wellbeing.