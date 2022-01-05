Meet the leaders: Final Operation Transformation leader is Cork beautician and farmer

Kathleen Hurley Mullins

Beautician, salon owner and farmer Kathleen Hurley Mullins is from Co Cork and lives with her husband Tony and their two children on their farm in Carrignavar.

Kathleen and her family have had a difficult year after her sister became unwell in December 2020 and passed away suddenly due to undiagnosed ovarian cancer. Kathleen was assessed for ovarian cancer shortly after and doctors found a benign cyst. In May 2021, she had the cyst and her ovaries removed and she went into surgical menopause.

Kathleen, 50, wants to do something positive for herself in 2022, to get healthy and well in body and mind.

Stefano Sweetman

Stefano Sweetman, Operation Transformation

Thirty-two-year-old hairdresser Stefano Sweetman lives in Clonmel, Co Tipperary with his husband Gerard. Stefano has been in and out of work since March 2020 and in early 2020 he found he was eating well and walking daily during lockdown. Since he’s gone back to work, he feels he isn’t looking after himself and can feel his weight creeping up, affecting his confidence.

Stefano has been a smoker since he was 13 years old and he wants to cut back and kick the habit with expert guidance. He says he wants to find inner happiness and outer joy and transform into a new phase of his life.

Katie Jones

Katie Jones, Operation Transformation

Dublin-based Katie Jones, 24, is a retail assistant and lives in Swords with her partner Michael and their 18-month-old son Joshua. She is this year’s youngest leader and wants to make healthy choices for her and her young family.

Katie got pregnant during Covid and she had a difficult birth, which resulted in her getting a blood transfusion. She has been experiencing high blood pressure since and wants to see if improvements in her health and wellbeing can help reduce or get her off the blood pressure medication.

John Ryan

John Ryan, Operation Transformation

Kilkenny truck driver John Ryan is aged 49 and married to Selena. They have three children.

John describes himself as a workaholic, but the nature of his job means he spends many hours inactive. He has been active in the past and thinks now is the time to regain his fitness.

His wife Selena says he couldn’t boil an egg and John is ready to learn new skills and routines. He wants to change his lifestyle and look after his health before he turns 50.

Sarah O’Connor Ryan

Sarah O'Connor Ryan, Operation Transformation

Mum-of-four and professional singer Sarah O’Connor Ryan, 38, is married to Padraig and lives in Ballina, Co Tipperary.

Sarah puts everyone else first and struggles to find time to look after herself. She has lost her motivation to walk or run like she used to. She thinks she’s a terrible cook and wants to learn some new skills.

Before the pandemic, Sarah had been performing regularly in bands but she has since found her confidence and love of performing has started to disappear as she has become conscious of her appearance. Sarah wants the experts to guide her back to being confident and full of energy.