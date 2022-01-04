30,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in four days in Northern Ireland

Young people walk past a Covid safety message from Belfast City Council (Liam McBurney/PA)

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 14:37
Rebecca Black, PA

More than 30,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland in four days across the new year.

The latest figures, which cover from midnight on December 30 to midnight on January 3, also notified the deaths of 15 patients who previously tested positive for the virus.

A total of 30,423 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Some 50,627 new positive cases have been confirmed in the last seven days.

There are 112 Covid-19 outbreaks at care homes according to the latest update from the Department of Health.

The hospital occupancy rate has been put at 105%.

On Tuesday morning there were 348 Covid positive inpatients in hospital, of whom 31 were in intensive care.

Hospital procedures to be postponed for thousands of people again

