Almost 30% of smokers smoke more since the pandemic started

While some people used the pandemic as an opportunity to quit smoking altogether, more than a quarter of smokers now smoke more than they did in March 2020, the national lead for the HSE’s Tobacco Free Ireland programme has said.

Martina Blake said Covid-19 brought a mixed bag when it came to efforts to reduce smoking in Ireland.

She also said a slight increase in the percentage of population who are current smokers is a cause for concern as the HSE looks to step up efforts supporting people to quit in 2022, with the eventual goal of just 5% of people who are regular smokers.

“The latest Healthy Ireland survey shows we’re at 18% [of the population] who are current smokers,” she said. “The survey [in 2019] had the prevalence at 17%.” According to that survey, about three in 10 (29%) of smokers are either trying to quit or actively planning to do so.

However, 28% of people who smoke say they smoke more now than they did before the pandemic arrived in Ireland.

“For some people, they’ve used it as an opportunity to quit,” Ms Blake said.

"They haven’t had the same triggers. Maybe in the workplace, there’s not that ‘smoke o’clock’ and that social part. That has helped. They may be socialising a lot less now too so some of those triggers for smoking aren’t there.”

And, given the extra risks associated with smokers from Covid-19, “that message was brought home” for many.

Those who smoke are at a higher risk of contracting Covid, they’re more prone and at risk of severe disease. And more of them end up in ICU. [Some people] did use it as an opportunity to quit.”

However, Ms Blake said the pandemic has had a huge impact on people’s lives and livelihoods, which would’ve made giving up smoking a step too far for some at that time.

“People were afraid,” she said. “Afraid of Covid, but of quitting as well. People are afraid of the withdrawals. They use smoking as a crutch for other parts of their lives.

“There’s the physical addiction, but also the emotional and psychological side. Some people use it to manage their stress. But physiologically, it doesn’t do that.”

Support to quit

The HSE offers support to people who want to give up smoking.

Ms Blake said that while increasing the cost of cigarettes does help, it is not within the HSE’s control to do so.

Instead, they reach out to and invest in communities where smoking prevalence is higher, create advertising campaigns across TV, radio and social media, and develop programmes for teaching in schools.

In the case of schools, she said the statistics point to a “worrying trend” among e-cigarette use in teenagers, which could increase their risk of becoming tobacco smokers in future.

A new pilot curriculum will launch this month in a number of schools aimed at educating children around the dangers of tobacco.

“But the whole message is to try to encourage people not to quit on their own, but quit with support,” Ms Blake said.

“We’d encourage as many people as possible to make that journey and do it with us. If you access those services, a trained smoking adviser will help you plan for your quit date, and they’ll call you again every week for the first month, and a number of times after that. It’s to encourage and help you along the way.”

More information on quitting smoking can be found at https://www2.hse.ie/quit-smoking/