Safety fears following 'horrific' attack on teenager in Dublin

WARNING: The image below contains graphic content which readers may find distressing

A situation cannot be allowed to develop where young people are “fearful to walk the streets at night”, a local councillor has said following a horrific attack on a teenage girl in west Dublin.

Alanna Quinn Idris, aged 17, risks losing sight in one eye after being badly beaten around the face and body by a gang of youths on a main road in Ballyfermot on Thursday night.

A male friend, who tried to protect her, was beaten and stabbed in the same attack, which happened outside Ballyfermot Community Centre at around 9.30pm.

Local Sinn Féin councillor and chairman of the Ballyfermot Local Policing Forum Daithí Doolan urged anyone “with even a slither of information” to contact gardaí investigating the crime.

“We can’t have a situation where young people are fearful to walk the streets at night,” he said.

We need to send the message out to young people that they are valued and can feel safe.

He said he has been in contact with the family: “It was an horrific attack, very, very violent. Those involved need to be brought to justice.”

On Facebook, Alanna's father, Ahmed Idris, asked witnesses to come forward: "My daughter & her friend were attacked by 3 guys for absolutely no reason.

"They attacked her with weapons including a hurling stick, metal bar & knife. Even after she was knocked out, they kept striking her face.

"They destroyed her. They broke her face, knocked her teeth and her eye is now permanently damaged. She’s going through multiple surgeries. She’s a strong kid but nobody’s child deserves this."

A GoFundMe page has been set up, which had raised over €22,000 by mid-afternoon today. A post on it from Alanna thanked people for their messages.

"Throughout this whole experience I’ve tried my best to maintain a positive attitude and just be appreciative of the fact that both me and Louis [her friend] are still here alive and safe," she said.

"Today was admittedly harder," she continued.

"I’ve finally accepted that there is an over 90% chance that I won’t be able to see out of my right eye again."

Cllr Doolan said that while policing alone can't solve the problem, there needed "to be enough gardaí to be visible and accessible on the streets" of Ballyfermot.

Other local sources report a rise in anti-social behaviour in the area in recent months.

“There’s definitely been a step up, with small groups of young people threatening other young people,” said one local source.

“Other young people must be terrified, that attack sends ripples. How would I feel today if I look a bit different, dress a bit different, behave a bit different?"

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01-6667600.