Girl in her teens hospitalised after Ballyfermot attack

Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 19:05
Caitlín Griffin

A girl in her late teens was hospitalised after being assaulted in Ballyfermmot.

Gardaí are investigating the assault that occurred on the Ballyfermot Road, Dublin 10 at approximately 9.30 pm, on Thursday December 30.

The girl was taken to St James Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

They are also appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

