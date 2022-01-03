Where to recycle your Christmas tree – for free 

As the festive season comes to an end and you’re starting to pack away the tinsel, you might be wondering what to do with the wilting tree in your sitting room. Here’s the rundown of where to properly dispose of your tree for free, anywhere in Munster.

Cork

In Cork, the City Council will recycle your Christmas tree free of charge, if you deposit it at any of the following sites between Monday 3 and Monday 31 January:

Gus Healy Swimming Pool, Ballinlough (adjacent to the green);

Clashduv Park, Togher (adjacent to bring bank site);

Ballincollig Regional Park, Ballincollig (on green adjacent to bring bank site);

Murmont Road, Montenotte (adjacent to the green);

Sam Allen Sports Complex, Gurranabraher (adjacent to the green);

Tramore Valley Park, South Link Road;

Cork City Council offices, Glanmire, T45 YD83 (green in front).

Limerick

Limerick City and County Council is setting up three collection points where people can drop off their Christmas trees for recycling, between 9:30 and 3:30 at the following dates and locations:

Friday, January 7, at Our Lady of Lourdes Community Centre near Childers Road;

Saturday, January 8, at Watch House Cross Complex, Moyross (near the recycling banks);

Saturday January 15 at Musgraves Market Centre Car Park, Park Road.

The council-run recycling centres in Mungret, Kilmallock and Newcastle West, as well as Gortadroma Recycling Centre will also accept Christmas trees for the month of January.

Kerry

Kerry County Council is providing a free mulching service for used Christmas trees and holly for residents in the greater Killarney area. The recycling service is available until Friday, January 14, at the Lower New Street Car Park in Killarney.

Waterford

Waterford City and County Council is accepting trees for recycling free of charge until Monday, January 10, at Civic Amenity Sites in Kilbarry and Dungarvan.

Clare

Clare County Council will accept trees for free recycling at the following locations from Monday, January 10, to Saturday, January 15:

Central Waste Management Facility, Ballyduffbeg, Inagh;

Lisdeen Recycling Centre & Transfer Station;

Scariff Recycling Centre & Transfer Station;

Shannon Recycling Centre; and Gardening Section, Gort Rd, Ennis (adjacent to Cois na hAbhna – open Monday-Friday).

Tipperary

Tipperary County Council is accepting trees for recycling at the following locations between Tuesday, January 4 and Saturday, January 15:

Clonmel Recycling Centre, Carrigeen, Clonmel;

Waller’s-Lot Recycling Centre, Cashel;

Donohill Recycling Centre, Tipperary;

Fair Green Car Park, Carrick-on-Suir;

Nenagh Recycling Centre, Nenagh;

Roscrea Recycling Centre, Roscrea;

Templemore Town Park, Templemore;

Parnell Street Car Park, Thurles;

County Council depot Cahir Business Park, Cahir.