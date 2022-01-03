Schools to reopen as planned as Covid isolation periods to be shortened

Isolation periods are set to be shortened in a bid to counter high absences in the workforce when government leaders meet on Tuesday evening.

Schools will re-open as planned this week, the Government has said.

“Schools will re-open. I am not aware of any country in Europe planning to keep them closed and we're all in much the same boat,” said one senior minister.

The three party leaders, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, will meet Tuesday evening ahead of a full Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

While there is a concern at the high rates of infection in the community, unlike last year, there has not yet been the same head of steam building around keeping schools closed and Government sources said they will open as planned on Thursday.

Education Minister Norma Foley will meet with the teacher unions, parents groups and boards of management on Tuesday in a scheduled meeting.

“The likely talk is one of disruption, not closure as of now but there is a sense the government needs to do more to assure parents and teachers that the classrooms are safe,” said one source.