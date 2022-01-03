Schools to reopen as planned as Covid isolation periods to be shortened

Schools to reopen as planned as Covid isolation periods to be shortened

Education Minister Norma Foley will meet with the teacher unions, parents groups and boards of management on Tuesday in a scheduled meeting.

Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 13:18
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Isolation periods are set to be shortened in a bid to counter high absences in the workforce when government leaders meet on Tuesday evening.

Schools will re-open as planned this week, the Government has said.

“Schools will re-open. I am not aware of any country in Europe planning to keep them closed and we're all in much the same boat,” said one senior minister.

The three party leaders, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, will meet Tuesday evening ahead of a full Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

While there is a concern at the high rates of infection in the community, unlike last year, there has not yet been the same head of steam building around keeping schools closed and Government sources said they will open as planned on Thursday.

Education Minister Norma Foley will meet with the teacher unions, parents groups and boards of management on Tuesday in a scheduled meeting.

“The likely talk is one of disruption, not closure as of now but there is a sense the government needs to do more to assure parents and teachers that the classrooms are safe,” said one source.

Read More

16,986 new cases as Covid-related staff absences hit health service, supply chain

More in this section

Where to recycle your Christmas tree – for free  Where to recycle your Christmas tree – for free 
Pro Choice protest Ireland’s abortion laws 'still failing women who struggle to access services'
Cop26 - Glasgow 'Risk to post-Covid recovery if countries cannot buy emissions reductions'
#COVID-19
Schools to reopen as planned as Covid isolation periods to be shortened

16,986 new cases as Covid-related staff absences hit health service, supply chain

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices