An Post pigeonhole plans for cheaper, slower mail service

An Post has said it has no plans to introduce a new delivery service that would see mail delivered at less frequent intervals to households and businesses, despite notifying the postal regulator of its intention to operate such a service 15 months ago.

A spokesperson for An Post denied that the company had changed its mind on the initiative and stressed that it was not planning such a service at the present time.

However, An Post notified ComReg on September 30, 2020, of its intention to offer a new letter post service to the general public with the delivery of mail within two working days – known as a “D+2” service.

The notification was sent by An Post’s chief regulatory officer, Tanya Harrington, who indicated the proposed service was likely to begin on February 1, 2021.

ComReg’s new Postal Strategy Statement, which was published last month, noted An Post was proposing to redesign its postal network based on the take-up of the D+2 service.

In a submission to ComReg last year, An Post said its D+2 service would “secure the long-term sustainability of the universal postal service, while delivering cost savings and environmental benefits through the introduction of a lower-frequency service in addition to maintaining a next-day service for customers who want or need it.”

Asked about the apparent change of mind, a spokesperson for An Post said: “We are continuously investigating new products and services for customers to meet their changing needs. We have no proposals for a D+2 service currently.”

The spokesperson added: “We work with ComReg, the postal regulator, on possible new developments and services as part of ongoing discussions.”

ComReg said it still intended to go ahead with a planned public consultation on the D+2 service later this year, although it acknowledged that the launch and implementation of such a service is a commercial decision for An Post.

A survey commissioned by the regulator last year showed almost six out of 10 people regarded two working days after sending as a reasonable speed for postal deliveries.

Currently, there is no service available to the general public or small and medium enterprises that offers users a choice of a slower delivery speed at a lower price, although larger senders of bulk letters including financial institutions, utility companies, Government departments and State agencies are able to avail of a heavily discounted letter service with delivery within three working days.