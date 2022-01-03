Cabinet to examine prospect of close-contact exemptions

The Government is set to follow the US in slashing isolation periods for those with Covid-19, as well as close contacts, in a bid to ease pressure on businesses facing staff shortages.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that while businesses, health, transport, and education will come under significant staffing pressures due to the Omicron variant, the Government is committed to keeping schools, creches, and third-level institutions open.

It is understood that an easing of restrictions requiring Covid-positive people and close contacts to remain at home will be discussed when Cabinet meets later this week, along with derogations for certain workers. This could involve cutting isolation times to five days for some people who test positive with Covid, and scrapping it completely for some non-symptomatic close contacts, as is the case in the US.

Mr Ryan said that it is "not realistic" to ask everyone to completely self-isolate, and some level of socialisation is required.

Asked about the staffing shortages in the private and public sectors, he said: "Right across the economy, we will probably be under pressure because the case numbers are so high.

In certain areas we will have derogations, for example, the health area, there's always been a derogation for frontline workers."

Another Cabinet minister said isolation periods will have to be examined as businesses and industry bodies have been raising serious concerns around the numbers of people unable to attend work.

"There would be a reluctance, however, to act outside of public health advice," he said.

Another Cabinet source said: "I don't think there is any appetite or sense of more restrictions, that's important to state."

With a further 17,071 new cases reported yesterday, several hospitals have curtailed non-essential procedures due to staffing shortages as people are either out having contracted Covid or are isolating as close contacts.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said at least 3,800 healthcare workers are out on Covid-related leave, and he expects this number will go "much higher" in the coming days and weeks.

Bus Éireann experienced "minor disruption" to services yesterday due to a higher than expected number of Covid-related employee absences and advised customers wishing to travel today to check the Bus Éireann website for updates.

Mr Ryan suggested that isolation rules could be relaxed to ensure fewer people are out of work.

"I think what we should do, and will do, is look at the likes the measures that the US have introduced," he told RTÉ's This Week programme.

Their Center for Disease Control, recognising that that is an issue, have adapted some of their measures around close contacts."

The CDC has already shortened the recommended time for isolation, and people with Covid-19 should now isolate five days if they are asymptomatic.

The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of Covid transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms, and the two to three days after.

Additionally, the CDC has now recommended that close contacts who have received a booster do not need to quarantine, but those who have not got a booster still must quarantine for five days.