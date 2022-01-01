IN PICTURES: Take a look at some of the first babies born in Ireland in 2022

The first baby of the new year is believed to have been born at one second past midnight, at the National Maternity Hospital.

Taking to Twitter, the NMH offered congratulations to first-time parents, Selina and Nethan Burke, on the birth of their baby girl.

Huge congratulations to Selina & Nathan Burke on the birth of their 1st baby, a little girl, who was born at one second past midnight, making her the 1st baby born in 2022! 🎊



Valerie Kinsella, Assistant Director of Midwifery presented the very proud parents with a little gift

Two hours later, Gladis and Nibin welcomed their baby boy Luca, at 2.05 am in the same hospital.

We are delighted to welcome our 1st babies of 2022 to Holles St



Warmest congratulations to Selina & Nethan Burke on the birth of their 1st baby, a little girl, born at one second past midnight & to Gladis & Nibin on the birth of their baby boy, Luca, who was born at 2.05am pic.twitter.com/RZf16O31xb — The National Maternity Hospital (@_TheNMH) January 1, 2022

The second baby of the year was born at the University Maternity Hospital in Limerick.

Jennifer Leahy and Patrick Hogan welcomed their baby girl Ruth into the world at just 14 seconds past midnight.

Ruth came in weighing 3.375kg and "is looking forward to seeing big sisters Emma, Lucy, and Isabel at home in Croagh Co Limerick."

Congratulations Jennifer Leahy and Patrick Hogan on the birth of their beautiful daughter Ruth, the first arrival of 2022 at UMHL!

The Rotunda welcomed baby boy Carter, the first baby born in the hospital, at 1.37am to the Claxtons.

We are delighted to welcome The Rotunda's first baby of 2022.



All of us here in The Rotunda wish them a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year! pic.twitter.com/OIP8SAnSrb — The Rotunda Hospital (@RotundaHospital) January 1, 2022