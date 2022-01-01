IN PICTURES: Take a look at some of the first babies born in Ireland in 2022

Selina and Nathan Burke welcomed the first baby of the new year.

Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 17:46
Caitlín Griffin

The first baby of the new year is believed to have been born at one second past midnight, at the National Maternity Hospital.

Taking to Twitter, the NMH offered congratulations to first-time parents, Selina and Nethan Burke, on the birth of their baby girl.

Two hours later, Gladis and Nibin welcomed their baby boy Luca, at 2.05 am in the same hospital.

The second baby of the year was born at the University Maternity Hospital in Limerick.

Jennifer Leahy and Patrick Hogan welcomed their baby girl Ruth into the world at just 14 seconds past midnight.

Ruth came in weighing 3.375kg and "is looking forward to seeing big sisters Emma, Lucy, and Isabel at home in Croagh Co Limerick."

The Rotunda welcomed baby boy Carter, the first baby born in the hospital, at 1.37am to the Claxtons. 

