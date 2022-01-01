Here comes the sun: Heatwaves and tropical nights among notable weather events in 2021

The impact of climate change was clear to see in 2021 as Ireland experienced extreme weather events and above average temperatures.

Met Éireann noted a continuing pattern of milder temperatures with records showing temperatures around 0.9°C above average.

This means that 2021 is the 11th consecutive year with temperatures above Ireland's average.

Ireland provisionally experienced both its warmest September and warmest autumn on record - the average temperature in September was 15.28%°C (2.3°C above average) and in autumn it was 12.02°C (1.8°C above average).

A van makes it way along a flooded road beneath a railway bridge on Piltown Road in Bettystown, Co Meath during Storm Christoph in January. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Keith Lambkin, Senior Climatologist at Met Éireann said Ireland is on track for another warm year in 2022.

"These temperature trends we are seeing in Ireland are in line with the average temperature rise we are seeing around the world, due to human caused climate change," said Mr Lambkin.

"While future temperature projections vary depending on many factors, ‘all’ future projections suggest further warming.

"This warming, as well as associated defensive actions, is likely to affect everyone in some shape or form."

From Storm Christoph to high temperatures warnings

It was a wet and unsettled start to the year, as Storm Christoph helped to kick off 2021 with plenty of unsettled and wet weather which carried on into February.

Things improved some in March but April, while very dry, was dominated by a cool polar airmass.

So-called April showers appeared to miss their cue and arrived in May with above average rainfall recorded.

June and July heralded the arrival of a summer which saw several temperature records broken.

A tropical continental airmass led to widespread heatwaves and long dry spells, particularly during July.

At least 10 weather stations around the country reached heatwave conditions which happens when temperatures of at least 25°C are recorded for at least five days in a row.

Large numbers of people diving and swimming around the Vico Baths in Killiney, Dublin during the Status Yellow high temperature warning for Ireland. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

The first ever Status Orange high temperature warning was issued by Met Éireann on July 24 while the first 'tropical night' in 20 years was recorded at Valentia Observatory in Kerry, where temperatures overnight didn’t fall below 20°C.

A new record for highest temperature in the North was reached in Co Tyrone and Co Armagh on July 21 and 22.

The heatwave reached a dramatic end with intense and thundery downpours and flash flooding in some areas.

A mild September saw Phoenix Park enjoy its warmest September in 122 years.

October and November remained similarly mild with above average temperatures but each brought with them their own storms - ex-Hurricane Sam landed on Irish shores in October while Storm Arwen brought wet and windy conditions towards the end of November.

December saw Storm Barra, perhaps the year's most memorable storm, interrupt what had been a mild month with severe and damaging winds triggering Red and Orange wind warnings for many areas.