Teacher unions to meet Foley ahead of schools reopening

Teacher unions are set to meet with Minister for Education Norma Foley ahead of the planned re-opening of schools across the country, as Covid-19 cases continue to reach record levels.

In a statement this afternoon, Ms Foley said a meeting would be held with stakeholders on Tuesday.

Primary and secondary schools are set to reopen on Thursday after the Christmas break.

Ms Foley said: “All infection prevention and control measures in place in schools are kept under constant review, and the minister and the department has continued to engage with public health officials over the Christmas period.

As previously agreed, a meeting with public health will take place next Tuesday between unions, management bodies, the minister, and the Department of Education in advance of school reopening.

The minister said she "recognises the huge importance of school for children and young people".

Separately today, both Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said they expected schools to reopen next week as planned.

Mr Donnelly told RTÉ's News at One: "The plan is for the schools to reopen. The schools are very controlled environments. All of the information that I've been given, all of the advice I have, is that whilst of course you can get infection within the schools they are substantially safer, for example, than children being outside of school."

Dr Holohan said that all measures are kept under constant review.

We are doing everything we can ... while we deal with the impact of any wave of the disease including this one, to protect the most important public services that we have and those are: Healthcare, education, the care of vulnerable people, and childcare services.

Although the age-specific incidence is rising across all age groups, Dr Holohan said it has been falling since early December among most of the school-age groups.

This week, the Government announced that it was within the power of secretaries general of government departments to issue derogations to staff from the close contact and Covid case isolation periods.

In practice, this could mean that teachers are exempted from the requirement to isolate for a specified period.

This week, the Irish Examiner reported that such a measure had already been granted by the Department of Transport for security personnel at Dublin Airport.