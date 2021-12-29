This year saw more than 200 organ transplants from 99 donors

Annual figures from the HSE have revealed that 203 organ donations took place in the past year thanks to the generosity of 99 donors and their families.

Despite another challenging year for organ donation, 137 kidneys, 10 heart, 20 lung and two pancreas transplants were carried out across three national transplant centres. These transplants were made possible thanks to 64 deceased donors and 35 living donors who all donated a kidney.

Currently, more than 600 people are waiting for an organ transplant in Ireland, including those on dialysis awaiting kidney transplants and patients waiting for lung, heart and liver transplants.

Dr Catherine Motherway, HSE Clinical Lead, Organ Donation, said: “On behalf of ODTI, intensive care staff, transplant teams and transplant recipients I wish to thank and honour the memory of our deceased donors.

“Organ donation saves and changes lives. It is an honour to be able to work with families who time and time again find it in themselves when faced with the sudden death of a loved one to think of others.

“We cannot express enough our gratitude. In death our donors give life.” Dr Motherway added that the last 18 months have been “incredibly difficult”, though transplant services “worked to try to ensure that we can continue to offer organ donation and to maintain transplant programs”.

“Intensive care, theatre, medical and nursing staff across our donor hospitals and transplant centres continue with true professionalism to support organ donation and transplantation.”

Dr Motherway also spoke of her deceased colleague Siobhán Brosnan Shanahan, Organ Donation Nurse Manager, UHL who sadly lost her life early this year, saying: “True to her beliefs, she gave the gift of life to others by donating her organs”.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly said: “Organ donation is among the most selfless gifts we can give one another, and the life-changing impact that a donated organ has on a recipient cannot be overstated.

“Organ transplantation requires round-the-clock care from intensive care staff and complex surgery on at-risk patients who are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19.

“I want to acknowledge and thank them for their hard work, professionalism, and dedication, which have maintained the transplant service during this difficult period.” Minister Donnelly has confirmed he intends to bring the Human Tissue Bill to Cabinet early in 2022, describing it as “a very important piece of legislation”.

“It is my intention to publish the Bill as early as possible in 2022. I am committed to building on the progress we have achieved in recent years in the area of organ donation and transplantation and want to confirm additional funding of €1m in 2022 to continue to improve our organ donation and transplant services.

“This funding will support the ongoing development of transplant services, enhance our ability to assess organ donors from abroad, and improve organ donation staffing and infrastructure,” he continued.

“The funding will also ensure that our organ donation services are equipped to meet additional demands following the introduction of the Human Tissue Bill.”