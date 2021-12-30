State Papers: Government told GAA it could do nothing about rising costs of hurleys

The Government admitted it could do nothing to control the spiralling cost of hurleys in 1990, despite requests by the GAA to tackle the problem because of concerns it could reduce the number of young people playing hurling.

State files released under the 30-year rule by the National Archives show the GAA’s director general, Liam Mulvihill, made a direct appeal to the Taoiseach, Charles Haughey, for help to address the high cost of hurleys in January 1990.