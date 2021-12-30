State Papers: Government told GAA it could do nothing about rising costs of hurleys

The Government admitted it could do nothing to control the spiralling cost of hurleys in 1990, despite requests by the GAA to tackle the problem because of concerns it could reduce the number of young people playing hurling.
State files released under the 30-year rule by the National Archives show the GAA’s director general, Liam Mulvihill, made a direct appeal to the Taoiseach, Charles Haughey, for help to address the high cost of hurleys in January 1990.
Mr Mulvihill said the cost of a hurley was making it “almost prohibitive for young people to take up our native game".
“Most other sporting sticks will last for a considerable time whereas the average player needs several hurleys each year,” he added.
Mr Mulvihill explained that the soaring cost of hurleys was linked to a limited supply of ash – the most common wood used in the production of hurleys.
Documents show the Taoiseach passed the request to his Minister for Finance, Albert Reynolds, who admitted his hands were tied because European law prevented him from lowering the cost of sports equipment through tax cuts.
Mr Reynolds replied to the GAA that while there was a European tax exemption for cultural services such as theatres and museums, it did not provide for a VAT “exoneration” on hurleys.