Gardaí seize car that 'hadn't been taxed in quite a while' - 2,493 days to be exact

Gardaí in Donegal got a festive shock when they stopped a car and discovered it hadn't been taxed in almost seven years.
Using the Active Mobility App, Ballyshannon Gardaí ran a check on the vehicle.
And to their surprise, the tax on the car was a little out of date - by 2,493 days to be exact.
A Garda spokesperson said the car "hadn't been taxed in quite a while". The car was seized and a Fixed Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.
The spokesperson appealed to people to make sure their documents are in order for their vehicles.
"Please ensure that your documents such as your tax, insurance and NCT are up to date/in order before taking to the roads," added the spokesperson.
Tax on another car stopped by gardaí on the same day in Ballyshannon was out by 491 days and was also seized.