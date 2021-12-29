Gardaí seize car that 'hadn't been taxed in quite a while' - 2,493 days to be exact

Gardaí seize car that 'hadn't been taxed in quite a while' - 2,493 days to be exact

A Garda spokesperson said the car "hadn't been taxed in quite a while". File photo: Dan Linehan

Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 13:13
Stephen Maguire

Gardaí in Donegal got a festive shock when they stopped a car and discovered it hadn't been taxed in almost seven years.

Using the Active Mobility App, Ballyshannon Gardaí ran a check on the vehicle.

And to their surprise, the tax on the car was a little out of date - by 2,493 days to be exact.

A Garda spokesperson said the car "hadn't been taxed in quite a while". The car was seized and a Fixed Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.

The spokesperson appealed to people to make sure their documents are in order for their vehicles.

"Please ensure that your documents such as your tax, insurance and NCT are up to date/in order before taking to the roads," added the spokesperson.

Tax on another car stopped by gardaí on the same day in Ballyshannon was out by 491 days and was also seized.

Read More

Department of Foreign Affairs 'let down their guard' during celebrations that broke Covid guidelines

More in this section

30-39s eligible for booster jabs as Ireland completes first year of giving Covid vaccines 30-39s eligible for booster jabs as Ireland completes first year of giving Covid vaccines
State Papers: Bill Clinton's Christmas tree and John Bruton avoids a trip to Cork State Papers: Bill Clinton's Christmas tree and John Bruton avoids a trip to Cork
Woman, 80s, airlifted to hospital following Donegal collision Woman, 80s, airlifted to hospital following Donegal collision
Gardaimotoringroad safetyPlace: Donegal
Gardaí seize car that 'hadn't been taxed in quite a while' - 2,493 days to be exact

Soldier reveals how girl, 8, melted troops' hearts weeks before she died of cancer

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices