Department of Foreign Affairs 'let down their guard' during celebrations that broke Covid guidelines

Officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs “let down their guard” during celebrations which led to a breach of Covid-19 regulations in June of 2020, a statement has said.

Responding to media reports of the breach which occurred when Ireland secured its place on the United Nations Security Council, the department has said "lessons have been learned".

Several newspapers published a picture showing a number of officials from the Department's UN Security Council campaign team gathered together posing for a photograph indoors.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the department said "steps had been taken" after the team "briefly let their guard down" 18 months ago at the Iveagh House on June 17, 2020, whilst celebrating Ireland’s election to the council.

The team was "working in a large open plan area of Iveagh House throughout the day".

"Had Ireland not won the Council seat on the first round of voting, the team would have had to work through the night to campaign for a second vote the next day,” the statement said.

"As it happened, we won in the first round and in a moment of happiness, as the result came in, we briefly let our guard down by celebrating together. It was 18 months ago and steps have been taken to ensure lessons have been learned,” the department said.

While the country was not in a full Level 5 lockdown, it was in Phase two of its reopening plan at that stage.

Covid-19 regulations stipulated that people could only meet up to six others from outside their household in both indoor and outdoor settings.

At this stage, people were also advised to work from home where possible, while travel was also restricted to inside a person’s county of residence, or 20km, whichever was greater.

The Iveagh House party has been compared to the ‘Golfgate’ controversy by People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, who said it undermined the public health effort, and those involved seemed to believe the rules only applied to “little people”.

The photograph of the soirée was a ‘selfie’ taken by Niall Burgess, who was the secretary-general of the department at the time but has since been appointed ambassador to France. He tweeted the image with the caption “Now we’re walking on air…” but deleted it shortly afterward.

The picture also features then-Deputy Secretary General Brendan Rogers, who is now the ambassador to the Netherlands, and John Concannon, who was the head of Leo Varadkar’s controversial Strategic Communications Unit in 2017. He is now director-general of the department’s Global Ireland division.

A one-month-old baby was also held aloft by her mother in the crowd of officials for the photograph.

Details of the champagne party at Iveagh House have emerged as a similar controversy involving social gatherings at departmental offices continues in the UK.

An investigation is underway and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced calls to resign following reports of a Christmas party at Downing Street last year, as well a social gathering at the Department for Education and a leaving event for a No 10 aide.

The party at Iveagh House was likened by Paul Murphy to ‘Golfgate’, which took place in August 2020 and resulted in the resignation of Minister Dara Calleary and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan over a social event that breached public health advice.

“It will be very disappointing for many to see yet another example of those at the top breaking the rules that everybody else had to follow,” said the Dublin South-West TD.

“Top civil servants must have understood that this champagne party was in blatant breach of the public health regulations at the time. It suggests the same sort of attitude demonstrated by the politicians at ‘Golfgate’, which took place only a couple of months later – that the rules were really designed for the ‘little people.’

“All of this undermines the public health effort,” added Mr Murphy.