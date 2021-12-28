Paul Reid: Omicron variant 'running rife' in the community

Paul Reid said that they are now seeing up to 50% positivity rates in the community. Picture: Leah Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 09:10
Vivienne Clarke

The HSE chief executive has admitted that the Omicron variant is “rampant” and “running rife” in the community.

The reality is that the sheer volume of cases meant that the PCR testing service is being overwhelmed, Paul Reid told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“There is no doubt now that the virus is absolutely running rife in our communities. If you think that you have Covid, it's most likely that you have it”, he said.

Mr Reid said that they are now seeing up to 50% positivity rates in the community.

Extra capacity is being introduced for testing, he said. The number of tests being carried out is now at 300,000 and up to 400,000 antigen tests are also being sent out.

If anyone is a close contact or experiencing symptoms, they should immediately self-isolate while they wait for a test.

“The simple message is, if you think you have the virus, avoid gatherings with people.” Mr Reid said that at present 250,000 PCR tests were being carried out.

Please stick with us, yes there are delays. It is important to isolate especially with this volume of cases in the community.

The testing service is working through cases on the basis of priority – those referred by GPs, close contacts and those with positive antigen test results.

Mr Reid stated that antigen testing is now “a core part of the process,” but that ultimately a PCR test is the one that determined infection.

He warned that in other countries that were a few weeks ahead of Ireland they appeared to have reached a peak, but in Ireland we are still at the early stages of the curve of Omicron.

The variant is five times more transmissible than Delta and was accelerating.

Hospital numbers are holding stable at present, he said with the level of admissions the same as during the Delta wave, though Mr Reid said he is concerned about the lag effect which could see more hospitalisations to come.

However, he added that said there are early signs of hope from GPs that the Omicron variant is not as severe an illness, but this could be just among those who were vaccinated and had received their booster vaccine.

Staffing levels in the health service were down from 6,000 absences to 4,000 absences in recent weeks, but the concern was that the Omicron wave was yet to come.

Mr Reid appealed to the public to protect themselves, their family and the community which in turn would protect healthcare workers.

Waiting list numbers had held in December, but difficult decisions could be ahead if hospital beds began to fill quickly after Christmas, according to Mr Reid.

On a positive note, two million booster/third doses of the vaccine have been administered.

The vaccine campaign for children aged five years to 11 years will open for registration today with appointments being issued later in the week and vaccinations commencing on January 3 for those in high categories and those living with family members who were high risk.

Mr Reid added that there is very good video information on the HSE website so parents could show their children what was involved and what the experience would be like.

