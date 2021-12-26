Here's what the weather will be like on St Stephen’s Day

Here's what the weather will be like on St Stephen’s Day

According to Met Éireann, the best of the bright or sunny spells will be in southern areas where showers will be more isolated.

Sun, 26 Dec, 2021 - 07:58
Steve Neville

The best of the St Stephen’s Day weather will be in the south, but there will be showers today.

There will be bright spells and scattered showers across the day and the showers will most frequent over the northern half of the country.

According to Met Éireann, the best of the "bright or sunny spells" will be in southern areas where showers will be more isolated.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 11C.

Tonight, it will be largely dry with patches of mist and fog forming.

It will be a colder night than recent evenings, with temperatures falling to lows of between 0C to 5C.

There may be a touch of frost in places, said Met Éireann.

Monday is expected to be “largely dry aside from a few coastal showers, and there is the chance of some light rain or drizzle at times in southern coastal areas”.

It will also be cloudy overall and a chillier day.

The rest of the week is expected to be unsettled with rain on most days.

Blow away the cobwebs: Eighteen of the best St Stephen's day walks in Munster 

