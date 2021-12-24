Children urged to get to bed early as Santa brings gifts to Ireland

In an exclusive message received by The Irish Examiner from Mr Claus this evening, he is urging all the children of Ireland to get tucked up in bed if they haven’t already.
Santa has delivered over three billion gifts to parts of the world where it’s already been nighttime, including Australia, Asia, Eastern Europe and parts of Africa.
Our rainy weather will be no issue for Santa tonight, with Met Eireann assuring that his trusty reindeer are more than capable of flying through some drizzle.
North Pole medical experts have also assured that Santa is fully protected against Covid-19, and he's been given the green light to make a visit in every house on earth.
Mr Claus is only able to enter the homes of children who are fast asleep, and he’s reminding parents to help leave out some festive treats for him and his reindeer tonight.