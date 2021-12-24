Where’s Santa now? Track him live on his magical annual journey

The Irish Examiner can confirm that Mr Claus has officially left the North Pole and is on-schedule to visit Irish homes tonight.

Thanks to super-advanced technology provided by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), Santa’s journey across the globe can be tracked live.

This is their 66th year tracking the all-important journey that every child on earth has been on their best behaviour for.

Guided by his trusty reindeer, Santa is currently in homes in Asia where it’s nighttime, and he’s making great progress so far.

Santa has already delivered his presents to all the children in the New Zealand and Australia, and next up is the rest of Asia and finally Africa before he starts arriving in European homes.

Ireland will be one of his final stops of the night before he takes on America and Canada as well as South America.

Grandfather Christopher O'Sullivan decided to dress up as Santa Claus and sit on the great Irish Elk by sculptor Kevin Holland on the Cork-Mallow Road to cheer up his grandchildren, Evie, Lewis, and Molly.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Santa's route can be affected by weather, so it's really unpredictable. Thankfully, Met Eireann have confirmed that Santa will have no problem with the Irish rain forecasted for tonight.

According to NORAD, “in most countries, it seems Santa arrives between 9.00pm and midnight on December 24”.

“If children are still awake when Santa arrives, he moves on to other houses. He returns later, but only when the children are asleep!” If you’re wondering how Santa does it all in 24 hours, NORAD says that Santa does not experience time the way we do.

“His trip seems to take 24 hours to us, but to Santa it might last days, weeks or even months.

“Santa would not want to rush the important job of delivering presents to children and spreading joy to everyone, so the only logical conclusion is that Santa somehow functions within his own time-space continuum.”