Report recommends more assistive technology for learners with intellectual disabilities

A greater use of assistive technology is among the recommendations of a new report examining the educational inclusion of adult learners with intellectual disabilities.

The report, which assessed the supports available to learners with intellectual disabilities availing of adult literacy services, also recommends greater support for tutors working with the learners.

It also said more data should be published on the number of adult learners with intellectual disabilities in further education and training (FET) programmes.

The report carried out by SOLAS, the Education and Training Boards (ETBs), the National Adult Literacy Agency (NALA), and Maynooth University has been published by Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education.

Inclusion is one of his department's six strategic goals, Mr Harris said, adding that it will remain a key policy focus in the coming year.

“We must continue to work together with our stakeholders and critically, working together with learners, including learners with intellectual disabilities, to improve our working with and supporting of all learners continuously.”

As well as researching current policy, researchers asked learners to answer questions relating to the adult literacy services within their ETB. Three ETBs also feature as case studies. The report found that, as the core aim of adult literacy services in the ETBs is to respond to "the unmet literacy needs of all adult learners in the population", it should continue to be valued as a "fundamental part of an inclusive society".

NALA was delighted to be part of this report on the inclusion of learners with intellectual disabilities in adult literacy services



Thank you to all involved and to the adult literacy learners who shared their experience



More⬇️https://t.co/hZQ9OvGW94#AdultLiteracyForLife pic.twitter.com/wdugLSDr4w — NALA celebrating over 40 years (@nalaireland) December 23, 2021

It also noted that learners with intellectual disabilities are not an “homogenous” group, and their needs will vary from one individual to the next. Those taking part in the study pointed out that adult literary services lack the additional resources and budgets available to other education sectors for special education needs and disability supports.

They also pointed to the different expectations of new and upcoming learners.

“For example, those transitioning from secondary schools will now typically expect a continuation in access to a range of support services, including assistive technology, special needs assistants and other resources, that may not be as accessible in the FET sector.”

Concerns were also raised by those taking part in relation to a number of barriers. This included a perceived lack of specific, ring-fenced funding and resources, limited access to assistive technologies with ICT support, and the funding for Special Needs Assistants (SNA) within the classroom.

Throughout the course of the study, the role of assistive technology was "noted" and a need was also identified for ETB staff to receive the necessary training and IT support to make sure it is applied properly.