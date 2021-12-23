No white Christmas in 2021 and climate change making it less likely every year

It is bad news for anyone hoping for a white Christmas as forecasters expect a milder than usual Christmas day.

While we all dream of a fall of snow, Met Éireann says the only fall will be from outbreaks of rain moving across the country from the south.

Even temperatures aren't expected to fall with highs of between 7C and 11C predicted.

"We're usually expecting a cold feel around Christmas time, but it is a little bit mild and temperatures are slightly above average, especially today," says Met Éireann's Linda Hughes.

"Temperatures are going to dip down a tiny bit over Christmas but really are very much change; around 7C to 11C during the daytime so it is going to stay fairly mild for the next few days."

Climatology expert John Sweeney, emeritus professor at NUI Maynooth, recently stated that the chances of snowfall arriving on December 25 is becoming increasingly less likely every year due to climate change.

Since 1961, Met Éireann has recorded just 17 times when snow has fallen on Christmas Day.

And with winters getting progressively warmer, anyone dreaming of waking up to a blanket of snow on Christmas morning is destined to face disappointment.

Forecast through Christmas weekend Friday - Christmas Eve Friday will start out cloudy with some rain in the south, gradually moving northwards throughout the afternoon. As the rain clears conditions will become brighter and drier in the south but rain will return later in the evening. The highest temperatures of between 8C and 11C can be expected. Christmas night will be cloudy and misty at times with some rain expected from the southwest, extending to all areas as the night goes on. However, Met Éireann says that while the exact details of the weather over the Christmas weekend can be a little uncertain at times, with Rudolph's help, Santa will have no problem navigating his way through the rain. Saturday - Christmas Day Saturday will see a cloudy start with outbreaks of rain throughout the day. Temperatures of between 8C and 11C can be expected. Sunday - St Stephen's Day A generally cloudy day with scattered outbreaks of rain at times. There will be some afternoon clear spells however with generally light winds. Highest temperatures of 7C to 10C degrees.