Coast Guard and RNLI issue safety appeal to the public for Christmas and New Year

The Coast Guard and RNLI are appealing to the public to exercise caution ahead of any Christmas and New Year swims this year.

While many of these traditional events have been cancelled, the organisations are asking people to make sure they have made appropriate safety arrangements.

While there was a 20% increase in search and rescue callouts in 2021, both groups have thanked the public for their cooperation as well as for adhering to severe weather warnings.

The RNLI and Coast Guard are reminding open water swimmers that the average sea temperature around Ireland at this time of year is between 6C and 10C which poses a risk of cold water shock and hypothermia for even the most experienced of swimmers.

Micheál O'Toole, operations manager with the Irish Coast Guard said it is important to distinguish between the traditional Christmas dip and longer open swimming.

"Open water swimming at this time of the year is only for experienced participants and never ever swim alone," Mr O'Toole said.

"For those who have an opportunity to go on coastal walks always remember to Stay Back Stay High Stay Dry – and this year please be especially mindful of Covid related restrictions."

Mr O'Toole added: "We wish to say a special thank everybody involved in SAR for their commitment and service in these extraordinary times with a special thank you to the volunteer members of the rescue services."

Owen Medland, regional lifesaving lead with the RNLI has asked that people be "extra cautious" and to understand the risks before entering cold water.

"Please follow the right advice for your activity and always carry a means of calling for help," Mr Medland said.

Both organisations thanked those involved in the search and rescue teams, "man of whom are volunteers" for their commitment and service.

"These dedicated men and women, many of whom are volunteers, will remain on call over the Christmas period and New Year, ready to drop everything at a moment’s notice and rush to the aid of someone in trouble on the water."

RNLI and Coast Guard safety tips Always check the weather forecast and understand the local effects of wind, tides, and currents. (For weather and tides see www.safetyonthewater.gov.ie)

Never swim alone and if possible, have somebody ashore who is familiar with your plans and can observe your progress.

Only swim in sheltered areas with which you are familiar and swim parallel to the shore.

Stay within your depth – know your limits including how long to stay in the water

Ensure that you are visible from the shore. Wear a brightly coloured swim cap or use a tow float to increase your visibility in the water.

Wearing a wetsuit is advisable to help stay warm.

Acclimatise to cold water slowly to reduce the risk of cold-water shock.

Get warmed up afterwards. Wrap up well in extra layers of clothing If in doubt, don’t go out!

Tell someone else where you’re going and when you’ll be back.