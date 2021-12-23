Watch: Tears of joy at Cork Airport as families reunite for Christmas

Signs made with love and excited hands were held aloft for family returning home for Christmas at Cork Airport, many coming back for the first time in years
Watch: Tears of joy at Cork Airport as families reunite for Christmas

Rian and Kerry MacSweeney from Ballincollig, centre, were welcomed home at Cork Airport by their family. Pictures: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 06:57
Liz Dunphy

Signs made with love and excited hands were held aloft for family returning home for Christmas at Cork Airport, many coming back for the first time in years.

Stephen and Debbie Moynihan with Emma and Zara from Killarney are met by father Eddie at Cork Airport.
Stephen and Debbie Moynihan with Emma and Zara from Killarney are met by father Eddie at Cork Airport.

Ciara Murray waited with her family for her son Rian and his wife Kerry, who have not been home in eight long years.

Rian’s return is the highlight of Christmas for his young sisters.

“They’re not even talking about Santa Claus. It’s all about their brother coming home,” Ms Murray said.

“It’s very exciting. They haven’t been home in eight years so it will be great to see them."

Michael Ryan was greeted at the airport by his family and a five-week old puppy.

It is his first time home from Melbourne in almost four years.

Michael Ryan from Glanmire being welcomed home at Cork Airport from Auckland after 4 years by his sister, Kathleen, and mother, Breda.
Michael Ryan from Glanmire being welcomed home at Cork Airport from Auckland after 4 years by his sister, Kathleen, and mother, Breda.

Covid prevented a return trip any sooner.

“I didn’t expect it to take quite so long but we made it here eventually and it’s great to be back,” Mr Ryan said.

“It’s been a long road. There’s been a big human toll to everything. But I’m just very grateful to have gotten here eventually and I’m so excited to see the family again.” 

Eoin Shiel returned home from New Zealand for the first time in three years.

As New Zealand has closed its borders for most international travel, his return is open-ended.

Eoin Shiel from Bishopstown welcomed home at Cork Airport father, John, and mother, Marian
Eoin Shiel from Bishopstown welcomed home at Cork Airport father, John, and mother, Marian

“It’s pretty good [to be back] except for the weather! It’s very nice to see my parents and it’s going to be nice to see my family. I’m looking forward to seeing my granny and granddad,” he said.

But there were not only tears of joy at Cork Airport.

Jim Healy’s son-in-law was turned away from Luton airport and he had to return alone to his home in Bedford without his wife and child.

Mr Healy’s daughter, Rose Mahmoud, and her son Oisín, were allowed to board the plane on their Irish passports. But Luton airport declined to accept her husband’s EU travel card or his Bangladeshi passport and would not take their marriage certificate into account, Mrs Mahmoud said.

“My mum’s unwell,” Mrs Mahmoud said. “This might be her last Christmas and she said the only thing she wanted was to spend time with her grandson and for us all to be together.

Jim Healy welcomes his 2-year-old grandson Oisin at Cork Airport upon arrival from the  UK. Oisin has only ever seen his grandad previously on Facetime
Jim Healy welcomes his 2-year-old grandson Oisin at Cork Airport upon arrival from the  UK. Oisin has only ever seen his grandad previously on Facetime

“We’ll try to get my husband on another flight but we already had to get a loan to pay for this, it was €800 just for the flights.

“We were told Ireland no longer accepts EU travel cards but I saw no mention of that on any website.

“He had to return on the train to Bedford alone and in tears.” 

Visibly upset, Mr Healy said: “My wife has cancer. She’s only seen her grandson once for a few hours because she was in hospital when they came to visit over the summer. Now my son-in-law has been turned away from the airport. She wanted us all to be together.”

Read More

Dealing with toxic families over Christmas

More in this section

Gardaí fear more attacks similar to Cork incidents amid 'culture of on-street drinking' Gardaí fear more attacks similar to Cork incidents amid 'culture of on-street drinking'
hand in blue gloves working with test tubes at virus analysis in a medical lab Omicron now present in 16 counties, including Tipperary, Limerick, and Waterford
Watch: Gardaí make arrest after flare lit while they disperse crowd throwing bottles in Cork city Watch: Gardaí make arrest after flare lit while they disperse crowd throwing bottles in Cork city
ChristmasCork Aiport#COVID-19Santa#HomeAtHeartPlace: Cork AirportPerson: Ciara Murray
<p>Jackie Healy-Rae — who died aged 83 on December 5, 2014 — barely mentioned politics in his final interview. Photo: Don MacMonagle</p>

Jackie Healy-Rae recalls childhood poverty and hunger in 'Last Great Interview'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 22
  • 36
  • 43
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices