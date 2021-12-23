Racial tensions and energy instability among key national risks

“Divisions being heightened between groups of people along lines of gender, ethnicity and educational status can be fomented by disparate political factions.”
- Armed conflict in Europe: Potentially impacting on energy supplies, communication infrastructure, transport routes, and the environment;
- Climate change: The reduction in the Greenland ice-sheet could have “enormous implications” for Ireland;
- Energy: Ireland is “highly vulnerable” to any disruptions to supply at a time of increasing energy demands in the country, including from data centres;
- Hybrid attacks: Sophisticated disinformation attacks on Ireland (as has happened elsewhere in the EU) could pose a risk to the State’s democratic institutions, exacerbate tensions, and destabilise the EU;
- Cybernetic: Failures in cybernetic, as highlighted in the HSE cyberattack, demonstrate the significant impact on critical infrastructure and reputational risk to the digital economy.
- Economy and debt: Long-term “scarring” of the economy caused by the pandemic and the €38bn spent by the Government to support individuals and businesses has pushed gross public debt to an estimated €236.7bn, making Ireland among the most indebted in the EU.