Gardaí confirm some Tusla data was stolen in HSE cyberattack

Tusla said it has been involved with the HSE investigation resulting from the May 14 ransomware attack and that An Garda Siochana have an ongoing investigation including co-operation with international law enforcement agencies. File photo

Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 16:39
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

Tusla is to conduct a more detailed review of information stolen in the cyberattack on the HSE earlier this year after gardaí confirmed some of the stolen data related to the Child and Family Agency. 

In a statement, Tusla said it has been involved with the HSE investigation resulting from the May 14 ransomware attack and that An Garda Siochana have an ongoing investigation including co-operation with international law enforcement agencies.

Tusla said: "Material which was stolen by the attackers from HSE systems has recently been provided to the HSE by An Garda Siochana. Following preliminary analysis it has now been confirmed that the stolen data also includes information generated by the Child & Family Agency. 

"There has been no indication to date that this material has been published online or used for criminal purposes. We have now commenced a more detailed review of the stolen material as the next phase of the investigation."

Bernard Gloster, CEO of Tusla, said: “The review of this stolen data will be thorough and once completed we will take all steps to communicate with and support any people affected, in addition to our regulatory engagement with the DPC. 

"It is likely that the review will take up to four months but we cannot be certain at this stage. 

"In addition to this investigation we have spent the recent months making major improvements to our systems and a full plan of work is scheduled for 2022.” 

Report reveals hackers got into 'frail' IT system two months before HSE took action

