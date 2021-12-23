Children can be registered for vaccines from January 10

The Taoiseach says that registration for children to be vaccinated will open on January 10, but the Government will not force parents on the issue of vaccinating them.

Micheál Martin said that the Government would approach the issue "with sensitivity" and said it was important that it provides "very comprehensive information and guidance to parents."

Some vulnerable children with underlying health conditions, or living with an immunocompromised person, have been jabbed before Christmas, with the widespread rollout beginning early in the new year.

Information campaign

The Taoiseach said that the information campaign would be led by public health experts.

“The clinicians and doctors will be providing that information along with our public health leadership teams and that’s the way we approach all vaccination programmes, particularly with children.

“I mean historically with vaccines, we’ve all experienced being vaccinated as children through a range of vaccines and vaccination programmes so it’s not something new.

“My own view is that so far Ireland as a people — and I pay tribute to the robust debate within society which has been facilitated by media with the facilitation of different experts coming forward and so on — it has tended to land I think in a very centre-ground of opinion which I think has informed the very high take up of the vaccination so far amongst the adult population."

Speaking in Dublin, the Taoiseach said Ireland's high rate of vaccination meant that people would likely adopt the vaccines for their children.

“We have the highest vaccination rate globally almost, ourselves and Malta and a few others are about 94% of the adult population. I think people will reflect on it, and I think by and large it will help children.

“One of the areas we are not yet clear about in terms of more research is needed is the long-term impacts of Covid on people generally, and on young people also."

Enforcement ruled out

However, the Taoiseach said that while there will be separate facilities for children and the Government will recommend that children be vaccinated, there would be no question of forcing them to take a vaccine.

“It will be a very important part of giving people security in respect of Omicron and also new variants will arrive as well which can have different impacts.

“So, all in all, I think we will be recommending strongly that parents do facilitate their children getting vaccinated but we understand the sensitivities involved.

“There are more than likely to be separate facilities for children in terms of the vaccination programme itself but there will be people with expertise in that area that will guide us on it."

He said that registration will begin from January 3 for higher-risk children and the majority of kids will register a week later.

“The high risk has started already in our hospitals in terms of the vaccination of children. It’s started already. The next two cohorts will register from January 3 and then the 10th of January will be the majority of children.”