Gardaí ask for public's help in finding missing young man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance locating a 23-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday evening.
Jack Shannon was last seen in the Church Street area of Graiguecullen, Carlow at approximately 11:40pm yesterday evening.
He is described as being 6’ 0 in height, of a medium build with blue eyes, fair hair and a full beard.
When last seen, Jack was wearing a charcoal ¾ length Fred Perry Jacket, light grey tracksuit bottoms and black Nike Runners.
"Gardaí and Jack’s family are concerned for his well-being," a garda spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow at 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.