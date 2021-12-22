Gardaí ask for public's help in finding missing young man

Gardaí ask for public's help in finding missing young man

Jack Shannon, 23, was last seen in the Church Street area of Graiguecullen in Carlow.

Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 11:38
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance locating a 23-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday evening.

Jack Shannon was last seen in the Church Street area of Graiguecullen, Carlow at approximately 11:40pm yesterday evening.

He is described as being 6’ 0 in height, of a medium build with blue eyes, fair hair and a full beard.

When last seen, Jack was wearing a charcoal ¾ length Fred Perry Jacket, light grey tracksuit bottoms and black Nike Runners.

"Gardaí and Jack’s family are concerned for his well-being," a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow at 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Man charged with murder of Belfast mother-of-four Man charged with murder of Belfast mother-of-four
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 21, 2021 CMO says only meet people you're spending Christmas with as 5,279 cases confirmed
Coronavirus - Fri Jul 23, 2021 Taoiseach expects ‘many twists and turns’ as Omicron moves ‘very, very fast’
Missing people
<p>Eden Heaslip pictured on his 18th birthday less than two weeks before he died. </p>

Family of late teen beg young people to 'be buddies, not bullies'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices