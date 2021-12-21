Current Covid restrictions won't be reviewed before January 30, says Leo Varadkar

Current Covid-19 restrictions will not be reviewed before they are due to expire on January 30, the Tánaiste has said.

Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that the government is keen to improve communications with the public and will not be changing or loosening plans announced last week.

"The decision that was made is that the current set of restrictions will remain in place until the end of January," he said.

"What we decided as government in an effort to get our communications right that's it we better not to be speculating about review dates or it possibly being eased sooner or tightened because I think that's unfair on people.

"One thing people always ask for when it comes to the restrictions is they want clarity not uncertainty.

"These restrictions remain in place until the end of January. There are no plans to ease them or relax them in between.

"People at least know where they stand between now and the end of January, but there is always a caveat that of course, things change dramatically for the better or the worse so we can review things."

The Tánaiste also said that schools will close for Christmas as normal, "and in the new year in the very unlikely event of any change people will hear about it from the Minister of Education first, nobody else."

"I think that's important."

Mr Varadkar added that although he believes the pandemic will not end soon, this does not mean constant restrictions.

"The pandemic may well go on for a few more years, that doesn't necessarily mean the restrictions will have to go on for a few more years," he said.

"We will reach a point where through combination vaccine immunity and infection acquired or natural immunity, we'll be able to deal with this virus and the way that we do with all the regular viruses "We just don't know when that points will be and it doesn't appear that is quite close yet.

"If this is going to be a pandemic that evolves, future variants and other difficult winters. I think there is a strong case to give people periods of freedom, to give people an opportunity to experience normal life when it's safe to do something, but only when it's safe to do so, and give those sectors of our economy a chance to prosper again.

Mr Varadkar also noted that he was conscious of the sacrifice that younger people, people in their late teens and their twenties had made over the past two years.

"They've effectively given up their youth, haven't been able to go to the office and meet people they work with or to attend indoor events, concerts, full stadiums, festivals, nightclubs at all or for a short period and I think young people in Ireland made an extraordinary sacrifice already, largely to help control the virus that is unlikely to make them sick, and we're very grateful for that sacrifice," he said.

"We need to take that into account when it comes to making decisions in the spring and summer. Because losing two years, I think is really difficult and perhaps has impacted on them harder than many people appreciate."