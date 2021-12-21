Vicky Phelan to be honoured with the freedom of Limerick

Vicky Phelan is to be granted the honorary freedom of the City after a vote by members of Limerick City and County Council today.

In an emotional special meeting of the council, tears were shed as councillors showed their support for the motion to honour the Cervical Check campaigner.

Mayor Daniel Butler said he had been inundated with an outpouring of love and respect for Ms Phelan:

Vicky is an inspiration. She has faced and continues to face her challenges head-on with a drive and a determination that has garnered the respect and admiration of all.

The honour, Mr Butler said, would be for her work in highlighting the cervical cancer scandal and “her tireless support of women who have been affected and are fighting for justice.”

“Her work encapsulates the ideals of the freedom of Limerick. She has empowered women to be able to speak their truth and ensure their health is treated with respect and attention it deserves,” he added.

The motion was passed unanimously. The Mayor said it was worth noting that Limerick has only ever seen four women get the honour since 1877.

Vicky Phelan and Charlie Bird met up in Limerick after the veteran broadcaster contacted Ms Phelan after her Late Late Show appearance.

This will make Ms Phelan, if she accepts the honour, the fifth recipient. The others are Ishbel Maria Hamilton-Gordon, Maud Gonne, Kathleen Clarke, and Trudy Hunt.

Emotional scenes at council meeting Fine Gael councillor John Sheahan formally proposed the motion, which was seconded by his party colleague, Liam Galvin. Fianna Fáil councillor Catherine Slattery said when we hear the name Vicky Phelan, “we automatically think of the word brave". She also suggested Ruth Morrissey, another Limerick woman and Cervical Check campaigner who passed away last year, be recognised. Vicky Phelan’s impact on the members of the council was clear, as Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan credited Ms Phelan as the reason she initially ran for election: I'm probably not the only woman motivated to run in the local elections in 2019 because of Vicky. Her story convinced me that we needed more women at all decision-making tables. Thank you Vicky for what you have done. Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely said Vicky had empowered her, and all women, to speak their truth, for themselves and for the good of others. The emotional importance of the vote to Ms Kiely was clear, as she struggled to hold back tears. “Vicky has given me and the woman of Ireland the courage to push for change. She and her family have been through so much together. Something I can relate to, unfortunately,” she added. Ms Kiely recently appeared on Claire Byrne Live on RTÉ television, where she bravely spoke of her husband's death during a debate about assisted dying. The Mayor, Daniel Butler, concluded by saying: “We have all spoken with one voice today. We may come from different political realities. But I think we're united in our humanity. I think we're all united in our love and respect for Vicky.”

Previously, Limerick City Council used to bestow the title ‘Freeman of Limerick City’ prior to the amalgamation of the local authorities in Limerick in 2014.

Vicky Phelan joins President Michael D Higgins, US presidents John F Kennedy and Bill Clinton, Pope John Paul II, UL founding president Ed Walsh, JP McManus, rugby legend Paul O’Connell, Bill Whelan, Pat Cox and Thomas Ryan, Terry Wogan, Det Garda Jerry McCabe (awarded posthumously) and Det Garda Ben O’Sullivan as a recipient of the Freedom of Limerick.

The ceremony will be held in the New Year subject to Covid-19 guidelines.