Hundreds of units of blood imported from UK due to Irish supply shortage

Over 400 units of blood are being imported into Ireland today in response to a shortage in supply.

This marks the second time in 2021 that the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has imported blood from the UK’sNHS Blood and Transplant.

Two-hundred-and-ten units of Rh Negative blood groups, O negative, A negative and B negative and 200 units of A positive are being collected in Manchester today.

The IBTS is in urgent need of blood donations to see them through Christmas and beyond, with Storm Barra costing the service around 300 donations in recent weeks.

The surge in Covid-19 cases has also affected blood donation appointments, with more blood being issued to hospitals than being collected.

“The IBTS is again activating our contingency arrangement with the NHSBT in England to supplement blood stocks and avoid raising an alert under the Irish national blood shortage plan, which could have a serious impact on patient care,” said Medical and Scientific Director, Professor Stephen Field.

The IBTS needs to collect 3,000 units of blood every week to maintain the national blood supply

“Since moving to an appointment-based system at the start of the pandemic donors have been incredible in their support.

“However, it has been increasingly difficult to keep the blood supply at the level we need to see us through Christmas and New Year.” Donations of the main Rh negative blood groups are particularly needed, especially O negative which is considered the universal blood group and is always in demand.

Only 3% of the population are blood donors and approximately 9% of these are O negative, and the IBTS needs to collect 3,000 units of blood every week to maintain the national blood supply.

“It has been a very tough couple of years for everyone but as hospital demand remains strong right up to Christmas, the demand for blood is as great as ever and we are urging donors to make an appointment to give blood.

“If you receive a text message from us, please respond to the number provided to make an appointment.”

To donate please go to www.giveblood.ie for the latest information on COVID-19 measures and how to give blood safely through the appointment system.