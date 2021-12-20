Electric vehicle sales outpace those of diesel cars in Europe for the first time

Electric vehicle (EV) and plug-in hybrid sales eclipsed those of diesel cars in Europe last month, with Tesla, Renault Zoe, and Dacia Spring proving popular with motorists across the continent.

While EV and plug-in hybrid models have surged in popularity from two years ago, new car sales were down overall as the global chip shortage continued.

Those are just some of the findings from London-based motoring business intelligence firm Jato Dynamics, which analysed data from 25 markets in Europe.

Registrations of lower emissions' cars in Europe totalled 217,709 units last month, accounting for 26% of the total. This was higher than diesel cars which had 18%.

The 26% is all the more impressive considering the share was a mere 4% in the same month in November 2019.

Jato did note however, that petrol sales were more than double those of EVs and hybrids.

Renault will be buoyed by its performance in the EV market, trailing only Elon Musk's Tesla Model 3 in November, which sold 10,739.

Renault sold 8,658 Zoes in Europe, while the Dacia Spring sold 5,746. The Spring is jointly produced by Romanian firm Dacia and parent Renault.

Jato global analyst Felipe Munoz said: "If you want a new car in this current environment, the chances are that EVs are going to be more accessible given the range of offers and incentives available.”

When it comes to new hybrids, the Peugeot 3008, Volvo XC40, and Ford Kuga proved most popular, Jato said.

Despite the healthy growth of the EV market, sales overall of new cars in Europe were sluggish, due to a combination of the Covid-19 pandemic and the widely-publicised semiconductor shortage.

Compared to November 2020, the total volume last month was 18% lower than last year and 29% lower when compared to November 2019 before the pandemic had hit the market, Jato said.

Mr Munoz said: "Although the market has not recovered entirely from the pandemic, the current problem does not relate to a lack of demand, but rather a lack of supply.

“When you consider the chip shortage in combination with local lockdowns experienced over the course of this year, there is a clear backlog of consumers wishing to renew their cars.

"This delay could have two main impacts, the first being that we see a large uptick in registrations next year if the shortage is solved. The second that consumers begin to adapt their buying patterns, moving toward keeping their vehicles for longer periods.”

Of the bestselling cars overall in Europe in November, the Renault Clio, Dacia Sandero, and Peugeot 208 were on top, with more than 16,000 each sold.

An unprecedented shortage of chips has affected dozens of industries globally, with the likes of games console makers and washing machine producers falling short of production targets, along with carmakers.

Investment bank and financial services company Goldman Sachs said in an analysis that up to 169 industries are affected.

The chip shortage is attributed to a surge in demand as technology evolves and more everyday items than ever relying on them.