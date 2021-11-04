Here's how the climate action plan will increase electric vehicle use and lower car journeys

Here's how the climate action plan will increase electric vehicle use and lower car journeys

The plan also aims to increase the proportion of kilometres driven by passenger electric vehicles (EVs) to between 40% and 45%. File photo

Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 16:00
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

The Government has set a target of a reduction of half a million car journeys per day by 2030. 

Transport emissions are set to reduce by 42%-50%, according to the government's new climate action plan, with a keen focus on electric vehicles and enhanced public transport.

The aims include 500,000 extra walking, cycling and public transport journeys per day, encouraging the public to leave the car at home.

The plan also aims to increase the proportion of kilometres driven by passenger electric vehicles (EVs) to between 40% and 45%, in addition to a reduction of 10% in kilometres driven by the remaining internal combustion engine cars.

There are currently just over 45,000 EVs registered on Irish roads, and the government say the pace of uptake must increase over the coming years to achieve the fleet electrification targets.

It is expected that by the mid-2020s EVs (cars and vans) will reach total cost of ownership parity with petrol or diesel vehicles, however, until then "a robust package of regulatory, taxation, engagement and subsidy measures to maintain a secure supply of models to our market," must be implemtented, the plan states.

A dedicated Office of Low Emitting Vehicles will be established to act as a one-stop-shop for members of the public interested in purchasing or using an EV. The office will provide "independent, non-sales advice and information on EVs, and support test-driving experiences as well as commissioning research and assisting in policy development."

Meanwhile, all replacements for bus and commuter rail vehicles and carriages are to be low or zero carbon by 2030 and these vehicles will be used in the increased rollout of rural public transport through Connecting Ireland.

The Government aims to increase the fleet of EVs and low emitting vehicles (LEVs) on the road to 945,000, comprising of:

  • 845,000 electric passenger cars 
  • 95,000 electric vans 
  • 3,500 low emitting trucks 
  • 1,500 electric buses 
  • an expanded electrified rail network 

The Government plans to implement a "generous" regime of taxation incentives to promote the uptake of Electric Vehicles (EVs), including a substantial Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) relief and Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) exemptions and a CO2 emissions-based VRT and a motor tax regime for private motor cars that imposes a higher tax liability on vehicles with higher emissions (such as petrol cars).

The plan also commits to examining the introduction of an emissions-based tax regime for light goods vehicles and gradually phasing out VAT rebates on commercial fuel use where electric alternatives exist. The plan also promises to examining the gradual equalisation of the diesel and petrol excise rates.

An accelerated capital allowance regime will be launched to promote business investment in energy-efficient equipment and gas-powered commercial vehicles.

