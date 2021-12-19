Omicron now the dominant variant as 5,124 new Covid cases confirmed

The Omicron variant is now the dominant strain here, responsible for more than half of cases of the 5,124 newly-confirmed cases of the virus announced on Sunday.

The latest figures issued by the National Public Health Emergency Team mean there have been more than 12,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed over the weekend.

On Friday Nphet said the Omicron variant was estimated to be responsible for 35% of cases, but Sunday's data indicates that has surged to 52%.

Regarding the latest batch of confirmed cases, NPHET also said that as of 8am on Sunday, 436 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, including 107 in ICU.

Nphet said possible Omicron cases can be identified by the number of PCR results with ‘S gene target failure' and that using this methodology, "we estimate that approximately 52% of reported cases are now due to the Omicron variant".

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: “It has taken less than two weeks for Omicron to become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland, revealing just how transmissible this variant is.

“We have slowed transmission of this disease in the past using our basic measures and responding immediately if symptomatic – it is extremely important we do everything we can to flatten the curve of this wave now to prevent unnecessary deaths, risk to the vulnerable and to protect our health service.

“I urge anyone eligible for a booster to available of it at the earliest opportunity.

“If the majority of us can now reduce our social contact, meet others outdoors, work from home unless absolutely necessary, ensure the appropriate use of face masks, avoid crowds and keep indoors well ventilated.

"Very importantly if you have any Covid-19 symptoms self-isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test, if you are a close contact of a confirmed case please restrict your movements.”

Saturday's new caseload of 7,333 cases was the third-highest daily tally ever and came after Taoiseach Micheál Martin admitted he was very worried about the Omicron variant and that the worst of the pandemic may yet lie ahead.