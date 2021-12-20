Winter Solstice to be livestreamed as Covid keeps public out of Newgrange

The Winter Solstice Sunrise is to be live-streamed from within the chamber at the Neolithic passage tomb of Newgrange live each morning from today to December 22.

For the second year in a row, the Office of Public Works (OPW), in partnership with the National Monuments Services (NMS) will broadcast the phenomenal event that marks the passing of the longest night of the year live.

The Winter Solstice is an astronomical phenomenon marking the shortest day and the longest night of the year. In the Northern Hemisphere, it occurs on December 21, or 22, when the sun shines directly over the tropic of Capricorn. The event can be viewed live each morning until December 22 on gov.ie/opw and heritageireland.ie.

The solar alignment of the passage tomb is considered a significant astronomical finding of global importance. At sunrise on the shortest day of the year, for 17 minutes, direct sunlight enters the Newgrange monument to illuminate the chamber through the specially contrived small opening above the entrance known as the ‘roof box’.

The NMS and the OPW have re-commenced their archaeological research programme into the phenomenon. The project is measuring and monitoring the movement of the winter sunlight into the passage and chamber to determine how the beam of dawn light interplays with the chamber.

Its researchers say that the analysis of high-resolution imagery taken during last year’s research programme has added to the body of evidence that the solar illumination of the tomb was intentional.

Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State with the OPW, said he understands the disappointment with the closure of the tomb chamber during the pandemic, especially at this significant time of the year.

But we have to be mindful of the Government guidelines in relation to Covid-19 and the health and safety of our visitors at all times. Watching the light creep into the five-thousand-year-old passage tomb in real-time is a moving event that has the power to fill us both with wonder at the ancient architects’ ingenuity and with hope for the future.

Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre and the site at the Newgrange Monument, though not the passage tomb itself, are currently open to visitors. Access is only available through the Visitor Centre, open daily from 9am to 4pm. Members of the public are advised not to travel directly to the site, as there will be road closures in place around Newgrange itself. Visitors may enter through the visitor centre prior to travelling to the monument. The wearing of face coverings within the centre and on the buses is obligatory.