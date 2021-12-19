Contract extensions to allow 500 members to remain in short-staffed Defence Forces

Contract extensions to allow 500 members to remain in short-staffed Defence Forces

Defence Minister Simon Coveney at a ministerial review of 119th Infantry Battalion UNIFIL in Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick, earlier this year.

Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
Sean O’Riordan, Defence Correspondent

Contracts for Defence Forces personnel which were due to expire at the end of next year are to be extended, allowing around 500 privates and corporals to remain in service up to the age of 50.

The move, announced by Defence Minister Simon Coveney, will come as a relief to the Defence Forces which is already short 1,000 soldiers, sailors, and air crew.

The personnel concerned were recruited after 1994 and were given shorter-term contracts. However, these are now being extended, providing they pass certain criteria — including medical and fitness tests.

Sources say the Defence Forces could ill-afford to lose the 'post-94' cohort of highly experienced personnel.

There still, however, remains some uncertainty around the future of around 200 sergeants, who are also subject to the post-94 contracts.

Mr Coveney said a decision on them will be finalised following further discussions with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and the Defence Forces representative association PDForra.

“A review of the service limits for enlisted personnel has been one of my priorities,” said Mr Coveney.

We have a professional, fit and healthy Defence Forces who are required to pass regular medical and fitness tests. It is important for the future of our Defence Forces that these highly trained and experienced personnel are retained.

“It's also important for individual personnel in terms of providing certainty and clarity on their future careers. I know that this was a pressing matter for serving soldiers and their families."

Mr Coveney said because of the nature of their duties, there is a need for the Defence Forces to maintain a low age profile across all ranks, but he noted that “even with the increase in mandatory retirement age for this cohort of personnel, the age to which certain Defence Forces personnel can serve is lower than other public service groups".

He said his priority still remains the return of the Defence Forces to their full strength. It is hoped that contracts will be extended for sergeants to serve until they are 56.

Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, welcomed the announcement.

The men and women of Óglaigh na hÉireann are our greatest asset, and therefore retaining these experienced, highly trained, and knowledgeable personnel is a key enabler in strengthening our capability,” he said.

PDForra general secretary Gerard Guinan said: “PDForra has championed the security of employment for Post-94 personnel for a protracted period, and the association is now going to engage with the Department of Defence to clarify all aspects of this agreement, as it potentially represents a seminal moment for all of the Defence Forces."

Read More

Stark warning Defence Forces are at historic low strength

More in this section

PSNI stock Police launch murder probe after death of woman
Covid-19 measures announced Holohan warns of 'a large number' of Covid cases to come as 7,333 confirmed today
Garda stock Man in his 20s killed in Longford crash 
Defence ForcesPDForraPerson: Simon CoveneyPerson: Sean ClancyPerson: Gerard GuinanOrganisation: Defence Forces
<p>Met Éireann says areas of dense fog will form through the night in near calm conditions and will be slow to lift on Sunday morning.</p>

Hazardous conditions expected overnight as yellow fog warning in effect for six counties

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices