Cork woman allegedly made 200 999 calls before producing a 'whopper' of a knife to gardaí 

A woman, who gardaí claim made as many as 200 calls to the 999 emergency number in recent months, is alleged to have produced a 'whopper' of a knife when officers attended at her home.

Kay Barrett of Donoghmore in Co Cork replied when one of the charges was put to her: "I object to the charges brought against me, I am not a criminal, tiocfaidh ár lá."

Bandon District Court was told that she responded: "I object, tiocfaidh ár lá" when a second charge was put to her.

Ms Barrett appeared before Judge James McNulty, having been arrested following the incident at her home.

She is now facing a public order charge and one of possession of a weapon.

Garda James Quirke told the judge that he had arrested her on Thursday at 12.50 pm and after she had been brought to Macroom garda station, he had charged her.

Garda Quirke objected to Ms Barrett's release on bail and Inspector Aidan Moynihan told the judge that the incident had arisen out of a 999 emergency call.

'Sinister development'

He said gardaí believed Ms Barrett, who is 41, had made approximately 100 999 calls in the last three months and probably 200 such calls between gardaí and the ambulance service.

He said 30 calls had been made in the last month.

However, he said events on the night in question had taken "a sinister development" in that when gardaí arrived "a knife was produced to the gardaí".

Garda Quirke said Ms Barrett had produced it.

When the knife was shown in court the judge remarked: "Now that is a whopper."

Ms Barrett said the knife "wasn't sharp" and said she had wondered where the knife had gone.

The 41-year-old made a reference to harming herself and Judge James Nulty said he would have to refuse bail.

Ms Barrett was remanded in custody to appear again before the court on Monday.

She said she wanted to train to become a judge and on being escorted from the courtroom said: "Goodbye, Merry Christmas."