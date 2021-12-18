Warning not to charge e-scooters in living areas after a number of fires 

Fire officers are warning owners of e-scooters not to charge them in living areas or hallways and/or to overcharge them after a number of fires were linked to them.

They are also urging people not to buy replacement batteries through the internet and to only purchase from reputable retailers.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it had two “significant fires” in recent weeks where it is suspected e-scooters or e-bikes were involved.

Cork City Fire Brigade said that while it has not had any fires associated with e-scooters to date, it advises people not to charge them overnight inside the house when people are sleeping.

The comments come as London transport authorities have banned e-scooters from public transport after one of them caught fire on a Tube train and emitted toxic smoke — suspected to be from a defective lithium-ion battery.

London Fire Brigade supported the ban and said it has dealt with more than 50 fires involving e-scooters and e-bikes so far this year.

Tech Warning

Dublin City Council told the Irish Examiner that, as with any device using lithium-ion technology, as in e-scooters, the Dublin Fire Brigade has concerns over “spontaneous fires particularly whilst charging”.

In a statement, the council said e-scooters are “generally safe” when they are used properly, but present a “fire risk” if they are subjected to abuse conditions such as over-charging, short-circuits or modifications, submersion in water or if they are damaged.

“One particular concern we have is over the storage of e-bicycles, e-scooters and hoverboards, and where they are charged,” the statement said.

“We recommend that these are charged outside preferably, but certainly not in living areas, hallways, or escape routes. Wherever they are charged should have a smoke alarm fitted to that room.”

The statement said that it has no figures on how many fires were involved with the items but it added: “There have been two significant fires recently which it is believed and e-scooter or e-bicycle may have been involved."

The statement said they had no reports of any fires on public transport in the Dublin area.

It added: “There is a concern about batteries bought through the internet. Consumers should buy from reputable retailers and only buy items that have a genuine CE safety mark. “ Cork City Council offered this advice: “For this type of equipment — ensure to buy from reputable manufacturers and ensure they are in compliance with all relevant legislation applicable in Ireland / Europe.

“Also, it is preferable/safer that e-scooters would not be charged overnight within the house when people are sleeping.”

In relation to batteries, it advised people to buy from reputable manufacturers and as per e-scooter manufacturer guidelines for batteries and replacement batteries.

DFB advice on e-scooters