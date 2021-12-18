Man in his 20s killed in Longford crash 

Gardaí have called for witnesses to the collision, early this morning in Co Longford, to please come forward with any information.

Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 10:02
Jonathan McCambridge

A man in his 20s has been killed in a road crash in Co Longford.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 12.30 am at Coolnahinch, Cullyfad.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and the services of forensic collision investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

